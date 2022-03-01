Prices hot at Monto amid humid conditions

There were 670 head yarded at Monto's fortnightly fat and store sale last Wednesday. Prices remained fully firm under hot humid conditions.



Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Monto, Boyne Valley and Biloela Districts.

Heavy Bulls sold from 364-383c/kg topping at $3880. Charbray cross bullocks 625kg sold for 454c/kg returning $2838. Brahman cross bullocks 742kg from Biloela sold for $3300 at 444c/kg.

Prime Brahman four and six tooth heifers on account of P. Dredge sold from $2480 to $2795.

Euroka Grazing's 588kg Charbray cows sold for $2360 at 401c/kg. Goolah Grazing Santa cows averaging 548kg sold for $2150 at 397c/kg.

Three Rivers Brahmans Brahman cows sold for 405c/kg returning $2450. Droughtmaster cross store cows sold for 380c/kg to return $1710.

J and S Clarke penned Droughtmaster No 0 steers at 447kg to reach 587c/kg at $2625 and 411kg No 1 steers for $2440 at 592c/kg. K and L Ogle's Simbrah steers at 518kg sold for $2957 at 570c/kg.

N and T Pratt sold Droughtmaster No 1 steers at 360kg for 625c/kg to return $2256. Clarrie Horrocks sold quality Brangus No 1 steers to reach $2367 at 622c/kg and averaged 380kg.

G and D Arneil sold 392kg Angus steers for 626c/kg to return $2457. Justin Brian sold quiet Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2045 at 827c/kg.

Bluffview Pastorals 200kg Droughtmaster cross weaner steers sold 862c/kg returning $1733. I and L Rideouts Santa cross weaner steers sold for 800c/kg to return $1816.

J and S Clarke sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $4200. GW Brian sold Hereford cows and calves for $3800. PTIC Brahman cows sold for $1820.

Romagnola heifers 388kg sold for 530c/kg to return $2060. N and T Pratt's Charbray No 1 heifers at 352kg sold for 622c/kg to return $2190. Santa heifers 300kg sold for 630c/kg to return $1910.

Brangus No 1 heifers 288kg from Jambin sold for $1717 at 596c/kg. Droughtmaster and Charbray cross weaner heifers a/c C and A Anger sold 724c/kg to return $1643.

RM and LK Reimer sold 253kg weaner heifers for 716c/kg to return $1810. CW, LC and SP Wright sold Santa cross weaner heifers for 758c/kg to return $1573.