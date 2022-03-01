Droughtmaster weaner steers sell for $2030 at Eumundi

There were 332 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. The market continued to be very strong, with younger cattle selling to excellent rates for vendors.

Hannah Property Trust, Dulong, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3700, a young bull for $3200, steers for $2410 and heifers for $2020. Taebaek Farm, Kidaman Creek, sold quality lines of Droughtmaster calves, six to seven months, with steers making $1910 and heifers $1780. Darryll Caddell, Cooroy, sold Charbray steers for $2600. Terry Caddell, Cooran, sold mixed steers for $2670, $2400 and $2280.



Steven Hamilton, Carters Ridge, sold a line of young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2030. R and M Graham, Pomona, sold a line of Angus steers for $2140 and Charbray steers for $2190. Paul Boddington, Federal, sold Droughtmaster cattle, with cows and calves making $3500, cows $2470, weaner steers $2170 and weaner heifers $1815. Prentis Family, Nambour, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2380 and $2100. Debra Townsend, Cooroy, sold Limousin cross cattle, with cows and calves making $3480, cows $2290 and heifers $2170.



Chrissy Whordley, Kybong, sold Charbray cows and calves for $3500. Cooli Pastoral, Kenilworth, sold a line of Brown Swiss male vealers for $1450. Thomas Ball, Eumundi, sold Droughtmaster calves, 6 months, with steers making $1810 and heifers $1690. Rimmington and Fingleton, Verrierdale, sold a bull for $2760 and cows for $2440. Brian Barker, Ridgewood, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1760. Greg Pearson, Moy Pocket, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2105.



