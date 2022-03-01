Cows and calves make $4550 at Coolabunia

Aussie Land and Livestock yarded 1300 head at Coolabunia in very trying conditions. Many thanks must go to vendors, truck drivers and the Aussie team in penning, weighing, and dipping over the weekend.

The market remained firm to slightly dearer for all classes of cattle.

Some of the sale highlights were the runs of vendor bred cattle including Herefords from Gordonbrook, Charolais and Droughtmaster steers from Nanango, Brahman and Speckle Parks from Tingoora and a cracker run of Angus preg-tested cows, cows and calves.

Angus bull ex-Kingaroy made 390c, 620kg, $2418. Brangus bull ex-Blackbutt made 328.2c, 815kg, $2674.

Santa Gertrudis cross cows ex-Nanango made 380.2c, 795kg, $3022.59. Brahman cows ex-Nanango made 363.2c, 780kg, $2871.96.

Charbray feeder steers ex-Kingaroy made 560c, 514kg, $2881.45. Limousin feeder steers ex-Kooralbyn made 580.2c, 500kg, $2902.71.

Brahman feeder steers ex-Nanango made 540c, 553.3kg, $2988. Droughtmaster trade feeder steers ex-Nanango made 660.2c, 353.5kg, $2333.

Charbray trade feeder steers ex-Nanango made 660.2c, 363.8kg, $2401.96. Droughtmaster trade feeder steers ex-Haly Creek made 642.2c, 350kg, $2247.70.

Hereford backgrounders ex-Gordonbrook made 718.2c, 267.8kg, $1923. Charolais cross backgrounder steers ex-Nanango made 772.2c, 244kg, $1884.65.

Angus backgrounder steers ex-Nanango made 780.2c, 248.9kg, $1941.83. Angus backgrounder steers ex-Bullcamp made 806.2c, 237kg, $1911.85.

Simmental cross trade feeder heifers ex-Runnymede made 602c, 329kg, $1984.25. Santa trade feeder heifers ex-Barkers creek made 592.2c, 302.9kg, $1793.52.

Charolais backgrounder heifers ex-Nanango made 676.2c, 293kg, $1984. Charbray backgrounder heifers ex-Nanango made 676.2c, 288kg, $1949.

Limousin and Charolais backgrounder heifers ex-Nanango made 676.2c, 268kg, $1815. Brangus and Speckle Park light heifers ex-Tingoora made 832.2c, 165kg, $1373.

Brangus and Speckle Park light heifers ex-Tingoora made 710c, 232kg, $1651. Droughtmaster cows and calves ex-Lowood made $4550/hd.

Angus cows and calves ex-Kingaroy made $3950/hd. Brangus cows and calves ex-Lowood made $3700/hd.

Santa Gertrudis cows and calves ex-Nanango made $3350/hd. Angus PTIC cows ex-Kingaroy made $2900/hd.

Droughtmaster PTIC cows ex-Lowood made $2850/hd. Droughtmaster PTIC heifers ex-Yarraman made $2700/hd.