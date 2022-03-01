Weaner heifers reach top of 740c at Blackall

A total of 2886 head of cattle were yarded for the monthly Blackall weaner sale. A good season in the central west has resulted in a yarding of good heavy feeders and fresh heavy weaners.

The yarding consisted of predominantly local cattle from Blackall, Jericho, and Barcaldine. Cattle were also yarded from Aramac, Longreach and Winton districts. The high quality yarding met with strong competition resulting in another excellent sale.



Bulls under 450kg sold to 452c, and bulls over 450kg made 388c.

Cows 300-400kg sold to 348c, cows 400-500kg made 442c, and cows over 500kg reached 410c.

Heifers under 220kg made 740c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 740c, heifers 280-350kg reached 740c, heifers 350-450kg made 542c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 496c.

Steers under 220kg sold to 726c, steers 220-280kg sold to 796c, steers 280-350kg made 758c, steers 350-400kg reached 676c, and steers 400-550kg made 642c. Mickeys made to 832c.

Cows and calves made to $3220/unit.



Camberwarra Cattle Co, Camberwarra, Corfield, sold Santa steers for 676.2c at 354kg to return $2392/hd. Camelock Rural, Carella, Augathella, sold Santa heifers for 646.2c at 308kg to return 1996/hd.

W and C Glasson, Coopers Ponds, Blackall, sold Santa feeder steers for 580.2c at 476kg to return $2761/hd and also sold heifers for 580.2c at 384kg to return $2070/hd. La Plata Grazing, La Plata, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 728.2c at 322kg to return $2345/hd and also sold heifers for 680.2c at 275kg to return $1874/hd.

Gillian Russell, Werai, Blackall, sold good quality Brahman heifers for 510c at 400kg to return $2087/hd. GC and JA Peck, Purtora, Blackall, sold Santa cross steers for 634.2c at 390kg to return $2472/hd.

Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall, sold Santa cross feeder steers for a top of 578.2c at 503kg to return $2910/hd and also sold Santa heifers for 542.2c at 428kg to return $2321/hd. GA and JE Smith, Cotswold Hills, Winton, sold Brahman cross steers for 560c weighing 392kg to return $2198/hd.

DT and SJE Fysh, Acacia Downs, Longreach, sold Brahman cross steers for 630.2c weighing 302.9kg to return $1908.98/hd. Mildura Grazing Trust, Mildura, Barcaldine, sold Santa steers for 740c weighing 296kg to return $2191/hd and heifers for 656.2c weighing 237kg to return $1560/hd.

Mitchell Britton, Winhaven, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 650c weighing 296kg to return $1924/hd. RA and LA Munro, Ronleigh, Blackall, sold Angus cross steers for 670c weighing 230kg to return $1541/hd.

Pearce Pastoral Co, Mernoo, Ilfracombe, sold Brahman steers for 694c weighing 277.2kg to return $1924/hd. Cameron Steadman, The Ranch, Longreach, sold Brangus heifers for a top of 714.2c weighing 236.7kg to return $1690/hd.

GL and EA Scarr, Surprise, Winton, sold Brangus heifers for 610c weighing 227.5 kg to return $1387/hd. Jesse Atkinson, Crewekerne, Muttaburra, sold Brahman mickeys for 498c weighing 436kg to return $2172/hd.

ETG Holdings, Alice Downs, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 740.2c averaging 340kg returning $2516.68/hd. She also sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 790.2c averaging 262.5kg returning $2074.28/hd.

Alice Downs Grazing Co, Alice Downs, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 740.2c averaging 285.5kg returning $2113.09/hd. They also sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 719.2c averaging 330kg returning $2373.36/hd.

DKM Pastoral, Garfield, Jericho, sold Charolais cross steers for 580.2c averaging 478.9kg returning $2778.51/hd.

Bloomfield Pastoral Co, Bloomfield, Blackall sold a VGQ run of Droughtmaster weaners. The steers sold to a top of 712.2c weighing 312.5kg to return $2225.63/hd. The heifers sold to a top of 622.2c weighing 339kg to return $2109.26.

B and J Hall F/T, Bibil, Muttaburra sold a line of Brangus and Brahman cross weaners. The steers topped at 758.2c weighing 270kg to return $2049.25/hd. The heifers portion sold to a top of 640.2c weighing 240kg to return $1536.48/kd.

Tony and Taj Jones, Prairie Downs, Blackall sold a run of top quality Simbrah feeder steers. The lead of the run sold to a top of 588.2c weighing 437.8kg to return $2575.01/hd. Koondoo Grazing, Koondoo, Blackall sold a run of Hereford cross weaner steers to a top of 700.2c weighing 304.5kg to return $2132.43/hd.

BJ and JM O'Dell, Toarbee, Jericho sold a VGQ run of Charolais and Charolais cross weaners. The lead of the steers sold to a top of 590.2c for the feeders with the lighter steers topping at 716.2c weighing 305kg to return $2188.54/hd. The heifers topped at 676.2c weighing 280kg to return $1896.74/hd.

Bernfels Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Bernfels, Winton sold a line of droughtmaster cross steers and mickeys. The steers sold to a top of 306.2c weighing 382.3kg to return $2317.45. The best of the mickeys sold to a top of 618.2c weighing 296.1kg to return $1830.56/hd.

JE and LJ Nunn, Sunnyside, Longreach, sold a run of Charolais cross heifers to a top of 536.2kg weighing 353kg to return $1895.84/kg. They also sold prime cows to a top of 395c weighing 478kg to return $1888.10/hd.

BJ and JM O'Dell, Toarbee, Jericho, sold prime Charolais cross cows to top at 402.2c weighing 551.1kg to return $2216.41/hd. RM Rowlands, Hamlet Downs, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 588c weighing 181kg for a return of $1068/hd.

Toby Langdon, Tiree, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 496.2c weighing 520kg for a return of $2580/hd.

M Langdon, Tiree, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 440c weighing 605kg for a return of $2662/hd. W and M Graham, Ronlow Park, Pentland, sold Angus cross cows and calves for $2750/hd. Ronlow Park Partnership, Ulcanbah, Pentland, sold Charbray cross mickeys for 832.2c weighing 153kg for a return of $1273/hd.

BJC Contracting, Ronlow Park, Pentland, sold Charbray steers for 674.2c weighing 240kg for a return of $1618/hd. RK and L Politch, Wool Scour, Blackall, sold Simmental cross steers for 654.2c weighing 333kg for a return of $2180/hd.