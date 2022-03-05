Global grain markets erupt on Ukraine war

World grain markets surged higher in volatile trade on news Russian troops had invaded Ukraine.

United States CBOT wheat futures soared to its highest level since 2008 before finishing the session sharply lower on profit taking ahead of the weekend. Trading was extremely volatile with the rapidly unfolding situation in Ukraine, now a major grain exporting country which is expected to account for around 11-pc of global wheat exports in the 2021-22 season.

US wheat futures traded in a $70 range for the week but only finished the week moderately higher.

Friday's sharp sell-off may be short lived with global grain markets set to remain on edge. Grain markets are expected to bounce higher again after Russia's President Putin placed the country's nuclear forces on high alert.

Grain flows from Ukraine are already being impacted. All commercial shipping from Ukraine was suspended last week after Russian forces invaded the country, further stoking fears of grain supply disruptions.

Global wheat importers have become very reliant on just-in-time wheat supplies from the Black Sea in the past decade and this is about to be abruptly tested. It's difficult to see how world wheat importers can do without Ukraine's share of global wheat exports.

Grain exporters are looking for alternative sources of wheat and other grains as the Russian invasion cuts off Ukrainian supplies.

How long the conflict in Ukraine will last is unclear but nearby supply concerns will quickly turn to the new season's crop. Winter wheat crops in Ukraine will start breaking dormancy in the coming weeks with the start of the northern hemisphere spring. Access to fertiliser and pesticides will be disrupted at best and possibly unavailable in some cases. It's also unclear of if all the crops will be harvested if the conflict was to continue.

Australian grain prices cautiously followed global markets higher with buyers cautious of the extremely volatility.

Exporter bids wheat jumped $10-15 a tonne higher for the week while barley and sorghum were only modestly higher. Stockfeed wheat bids into the Darling Downs finished the week $12 higher at $317/t.

Unrelenting coastal rains around Brisbane and south east Queensland have dumped heavy rains on the state's cropping areas. Farmers received heavy and sometimes torrential falls. Totals ranged from 50mm in areas around Goondiwindi to more than 300mm at Toowoomba.