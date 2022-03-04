Downs Rugby set for new season

+6













The 2022 Downs Rugby season is set to be as exciting as ever, and it all begins with the teenage boys' competition. Due to the recent unprecedented rain event, the first round was abandoned in the interest of safety and welfare, but we are looking forward to this Friday night's fixtures.

Downs Rugby hosts its 2021 AGM and Presidents Meeting this Saturday, March 5, from 10.30am at Club Toowoomba, 331 Hume Street Toowoomba. Please note a green vaccination tick is required upon entry as this is a licensed venue.

Downs Rugby's teenage girls' 7s competition kicks off on Friday March 18 with matches every Friday night in U14 and U16 age grades culminating in the grand finals scheduled for Friday June 3. There is still time to register, so if you are interested in playing contact your nearest club including Dalby Wheatchix, Warwick Waterrats, Highfields Redbacks, South Toowoomba Kookaburras, USQ Saints and Toowoomba Bears. Representative pathway is available for U15 and U17 categories with the chance to represent Downs Rugby 7s at the Queensland State Championships September 23-24 at Bond University, Gold Coast.

Downs Rugby's preseason City v Country fixture will be played once again at the Fishtank at Condamine on Saturday March 19. Representative coaches and managers will be there. Colts U19 men's muster from 3pm with matches including Women's XV, Colts U19 Men's, U15 Girls XV, Senior Men's XV. We thank the Condamine Cods for hosting what we know will be a brilliant evening of preseason rugby.

Saturday April 2 is a special preseason fixture to be held at John Ritter Oval, Dalby. The feature will be a re-match of the Brisbane Premier Grade Hospital Cup Grand Final from 2021 - UQ Red Heavies v GPS Gallopers from Ashgrove. A dinner will be held on the Friday evening before with former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore as special guest.

Downs Rugby's Premier Senior competition commences on Saturday April 9. The rugby community collectively thanks Wagners for their unwavering sponsorship commitment to the Risdon Cup since 2014, continuing as a valued sponsor. Today Downs Rugby announces an exciting new partnership with RDO Equipment as its major sponsor of the 2022 Risdon Cup.



The representative format for teenage boys has completely changed with the traditional QRU Teenage Boys State Championships being replaced with the Queensland Country Rugby Union (QCRU) pathway. A new representative pathway has been created for U15 teenage girls XVs. U12, U13, U14, U16 Teenage Boys XVs, Under 19 Colts XVs Men's, Senior Women's XV and Senior Men's XVs. Downs Rugby will field all the above mentioned representative age grade formats in the SQ Country Representative trials on June 10, 11, and 12 at Sunshine Coast Stadium, against Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. Note U12 boys are merit games and in teenage boys Brisbane JRU will compete as well.

Downs players selected for SQ Country will compete in the 2022 QCRU State Championships proudly hosted by Downs Rugby July 1-3 at Toowoomba Sports Ground Berghofer Stadium and the lower fields of Toowoomba Grammar School.

Senior women's 7s pathway is now the Noosa 7s QRU State Championships to be held in November this year.

Downs Rugby thanks all of its major sponsors including: RDO Equipment, Gilbert Grey Nicholls Apparel, Wagners, Stag Machinery, Barenbrug, CHS Broadbent, NRG Services, Black Truck Sales/ Isuzu Ute, Verifact Traffic, Nutrien Ag Solutions, The Fit Lab Health & Fitness Centre and Arctic Energy. Rugby as you know it on the Downs would not exist without this crucial support.

Lastly, Downs Rugby welcomes back the South Burnett Thrashers into senior men's C grade, the 2022 Verifact Traffic E S Dooney Hayes Cup.

For further information head to www.downsrugby.com.au