Why on-farm inductions pay off in the long run

It is with a mix of excitement and trepidation that we approach the middle of February each year.



The gates swing open to our annual intake of stationhands, borerunner, cook and we know that our first load of weaners from the north are not far away.



On the first day, we kick off our Induction Week. Much like cattle, we induct everyone that comes onto our station - staff, contractors and visitors.



Many producers feel like safety inductions are a regulatory burden.



A few years ago, we reframed how we approach induction and when we started to view inductions as an opportunity rather than an obligation, our relationships with visitors and contractors improved and our staff retention increased.

Also read: View From the Paddock: Who is willing to represent ag?

Also read: CPC sells its cattle stations, back to itself



Induction officially runs for one week but really it takes close to six months for our new staff to find their feet.



The first couple of days we spend on policies and station rules that are essential for safety and our culture.



This is the time we explain the non-negotiables in our business: helmets on motorbikes; first aid processes and our zero-tolerance for bullying and harassment. We set our expectations for their behaviour.



We are explicit with what we expect with regard to work ethic and tell them to expect feedback.



We teach them how to use the washing machine, clean the air conditioning filters and scrub the toilet if they leave a little mess.



Our staff that have been with us for more than one season share their stories and overlay the policies with practical examples. The latter half of the week is skills based. We put them on a motorbike and a horse. We stick them in the yards for a few days and we, well, practice.

Jill Rigney from the Right Mind likes to say that you cannot have accountability in the absence of clarity. Inducting our staff is about ensuring we have clarity. It is about setting our expectations and we do not shy away from being open and frank.



I would encourage every business owner and manager, even those employing just one govie or one part-time stationhand, to spend some time inducting their staff.



Share your history, tell them "this is the way we do things around here". When everyone on your team is clear about their roles, responsibilities, and expectations, you give yourself a much better chance of a productive and safe year with happy employees.

- Anna Cochrane, station manager.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

