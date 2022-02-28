CQ Brahman bull named among top sires in US

A Central Queensland Brahman breeder has attributed her bull's progeny success in the US to her father's decision to move to polled genetics over 20 years ago.

Nioka Pablo (PP) was recently announced as the third highest producing red poll sire in America for 2021.



Breeder Letitia Nicolle, Nioka Brahman stud, Biloela, said it was nice to get recognition on a world level.

"We were so humbled and incredibly proud to see that Nioka Pablo was ranked number three," Ms Nicolle said.

"We're honoured that so many fellow breeders on the other side of the world have trusted our genetics and we wish each and every one of them every success with their programs.

"He's got calves on the ground already in the US and we're incredibly proud of the job that he's done. It's very overwhelming, but it's definitely something to be proud off.

"I attribute his success to my dad who concentrated on putting more polled cattle in our herd in the early 2000s."



Standout bull from birth

The seven-year-old sire is the son of Y3K Warlock 2003 and out of Nioka Magna.



Letitia Nicolle, Nioka Brahmans, Biloela with a son of Pablo in 2020 at Rockhampton Brahman Week, who sold for $40,000 to Jessie Zischke, BOS Indicus Cattle Co, Gympie. Photo: Sarah Coulton. Coultons Country Photography

Ms Nicolle said that from birth, Pablo was a standout calf with plenty of potential.



"Pablo was sired by a bull Y3K Warlock that we bought for $5500 at Brahman Week in 2012 that we really liked," she said.



"He's out of one of our homebred cows called Magna and he's just been always one of those calves that was a stand out from weaning and right through.



"In the last few years it hasn't been that easy to source really good homozygous polled bulls. We made the decision to to hang on to him and keep him and it snowballed from there."



At Brahman week in 2020, Pablo's first four sons sold to average $25,250.



Pablo well received across Texas

Boasting a strong red bred genetic package in a well balanced and powerful phenotype, Ms Nicolle said she had received an extreme amount of interest domestically and internationally in his genetics.



"We've had few inquiries here for his semen and as well as in the US, South America and South Africa," she said.

"There haven't really been many Australian bulls go back to the US and gain any traction and it was something we pondered on for a couple years before we actually decided to take the plunge to do it."



One of Nioka Pablo's calves performing well in the US.

Ms Nicolle said Pablo's genetics have been well received right across Texas in the US, with some of his his calves to show through the Houston Livestock show later this year.

"He was used initially by Glen Cox, who manages Razorback Farm at Buffalo Texas," she said.



"It was the first polled bull they've used in the program and he's really gained some traction.



"They're really happy with the calves there. They've been selling them for quite a lot of money and they've had a lot of interest in embryos.



"He's one of the bulls that is really starting to push on the polled cattle over there, which they're using him for that."



Expanding into the US market

Ms Nicolle said there was a noticeable trend towards polled genetics in the American brahman industry, an industry she hopes to expand into.



"We've always drew genetics out of the US as far as a country goes, but now sending Pablo's semen back over that way, I guess in the last 12 months, it's really got going," she said.

"It's a market that we would particularly like to concentrate on and hopefully keep servicing into the future.



"Because they haven't really concentrated on the polled cattle at all, Australia's got a big leap ahead in that area and we've been breeding polled cattle for a lot longer, which has really helped.

"I think part of the attraction for them as well is that they've got an option for a big outcross for them for genetics. They haven't got anything that's sort of quite closely bred."

Read more

Queensland floods death toll rises to seven, northern NSW towns to evacuate

Farm windfall triggers council rates cash grab

Calls for govt to commit $300m towards rural renewables: Helen Haines

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.