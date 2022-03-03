Export success with All Stars

For Flinders International director and live export agent Fraser MacFarlane, the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale has provided a great avenue for sourcing impeccably bred heifers for his stud clients based overseas.

Mr MacFarlane has been purchasing from the sale since its establishment on behalf of his Thai and Cambodian stud breeder clients, as well as for his own stud Flinders Brahmans.

He said his clients have developed an appreciation for the Australian Brahman, seeing it as a more functional and beef productive type.



"They see buying at the Rocky All Stars sale as an opportunity to source the quality of beast that most breeders in Australia seek to retain in their herds, that wouldn't normally be available for sale to them otherwise.



"They have a good eye and can pick the better types across the greys and reds. In the reds they prefer a richer red coloured coat."



He said the Thai breeders are as tuned in with breeding Brahmans as the best of Australia's.



"Based on feedback by the Australian show judges over the years that have officiated at the Thai annual Cattleman's Association Show their champions would hold their own in our show rings here."



The top progeny being produced by the All Star heifers are sold domestically to other breeders in these countries.



"They find the All star heifers to be particularly good in relation to fertility compared to what they are used to in Brahmans, and with good calf growth.



"While the Thai breeders still have a fixation on using US Brahman semen, they like to use Australian Brahmans as foundation breeders.



He said the Thai stud business is still quite flat at present, following on from the economic setback of Covid-19 and due to concurrent outbreaks of lumpy skin disease.



"However, we are seeing signs that there is renewed interest in clients coming out, with the travel restrictions being lifted so hopefully we get some last minute enquiry pre-sale."



Mr MacFarlane said with the restrictions easing he'll be looking to travel to visit clients and attend cattle shows to stimulate renewed interest.



"We've lost ground to the US and Brazil over the Covid-19 period so we need to get back there to fly our flag. There are a few importers in Thailand that are very much representing US breeders."

He said the long standing and ongoing support of the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association (ABBA) in relation to Brahman live export endeavours has been vitally important.



"ABBA has been and still is invaluable to promoting the exports of Australian Brahman genetics."

