Steers reach 874c at Eidsvold Santa/Santa infused show sale

Top money was paid at the annual Eidsvold Santa/Santa infused show and special store sale last Thursday, with steers reaching 874c/kg and cows and calves selling for a top of $4000 per unit.

The yarding of 612 cattle and 38 cows and calves consisted mainly of steers from 300 to 400kg (225) and steers from 200 to 300kg (165) and came from Monto, Cracow, Mundubbera, Eidsvold and Theodore.

Weaner steers in the 200 to 300kg range returned $1430 to $2285, lightweight feeder steers in the 300 to 400kg range returned $1541 to $2482, and heavy feeders (400-500kg) returned $2261 to $2882.

Lightweight heifers up to 200kg were priced at $1203 to $1344, the 200 to 300kg heifers ranged between $1213 and $2004, lightweight feeder heifers in the 300 to 400kg range returned $1576 to $2294, while heavy feeder heifers in the 400 to 500kg range returned $1890 to $2331.

Heavy cows (over 520kg) sold for $2018 to $2248, and cows and calves sold for between $3300 and $4000.



Eidsvold Livestock and Property agent Rob Bygrave said prices and attendance were high.

"Overall, it was a great sale with record prices for us here. It was great to see a large buyer panel in attendance with excellent cattle on display," Mr Bygrave said.

Mr Bygrave said prices for the yarding were generally higher compared to the previous fortnight's sale.

"We probably had a better lineup of cattle - more of the Santa and Santa infused cattle - and feature sales normally attract a few extra buyers," he said.



The overall champion pen was awarded to Rick and Alice Greenup of Eidsvold Station, with the pen selling for 690c/kg at 343kg to return $2372 per head.

Dean Castledine, JDC Holdings, Theodore won champion Santa heifer pen, which sold for 540c/kg at 431kg returning $2330 per head.



The champion Santa infused steers title went to Tim and Megan Sinclair, Monto, selling for 666c/kg at 370kg to return $2467 per head.



Judge Scott Dunlop said it was a "terrific" lineup of cattle and the way they sold indicated the market acceptability of the cattle.



"Buyers know those Santa and Santa infused cattle perform particularly well and contribute to a profitable outcome," Mr Dunlop said.

On why the Greenups' pen took top spot, Mr Dunlop said the cattle were good quality and people could appreciate the potential of the cattle to gain wait and turn a profit.

Champion pen of Santa Gertrudis heifers: Shaun McGuigan, Cree Santa Gertrudis Thangool, (sponsor), judge Scott Dunlop, and Cameron Bygrave, Eidsvold Livestock and Property.

Sale highlights

Monto Santa steers sold for 448c/kg at 544kg returning $2438 per head, while Monto Santa steers sold for 570c/kg at 425kg returning $2422 per head.

Monto Santa X steers sold for 594c/kg at 442kg returning $2626 per head, while Monto Santa X steers sold for 666c/kg at 370kg returning $2467 per head.

Cracow Droughtmaster steers sold for 716c/kg at 344kg returning $2467 per head, while Mundubbera Angus X steers sold for 718c/kg at 328kg returning $2358 per head.

Cracow Santa X steers sold for 760c/kg at 322kg returning $2451 per head, while Eidsvold Santa X steers sold for 822c/kg at 251kg returning $2070 per head.



Eidsvold Charbray X Steers sold for 822c/kg at 250kg returning $2059 per head, while Eidsvold Santa steers sold for 828c/kg at 276kg returning $2285 per head.



Cracow Charbray X steers sold for 856c/kg at 219kg returning $1879 per head, while Eidsvold Brangus steers sold for 874c/kg at 205kg returning $1792 per head.

Theodore Santa heifers sold for 618c/kg at 371kg returning $2294 per head, while Cracow Charolais heifers sold for 640c/kg at 298kg returning $1907 per head.



Eidsvold Charbray X heifers sold for 710c/kg at 224kg returning $1592 per head. Eidsvold Mickey bulls sold for 858c/kg at 161kg returning $1383 per head. Eidsvold Brangus cows and calves sold for $4000 per unit. Eidsvold Santa X cows and calves sold for $3950 per unit.

