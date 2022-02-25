Man killed as train hits car near Emerald

A South East Queensland man has died in crash between a car and a non-passenger train at Emerald, on Friday morning.

Initial inquiries indicated at about 7am, the 44-year-old Cornubia man, the sole occupant of the car, was driving across a level crossing, when he collided with a train.

The man passed away at the scene.

The three train drivers were not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is continuing.



The train's operator Aurizon, Australia's largest rail freight operator, has been contacted for comment.



Read more

Ukraine and Russia conflict: What you need to know

Floods hit Dallarnil district for second time this year

Longreach agtech business takes on new staff, new premises

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

