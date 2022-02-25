Beaudesert property cracks $3110/acre

HIGH performing Beaudesert district breeder block, Echo Hills, has sold at auction for an impressive $6.6 million.



Estimated to carry 700 breeders plus progeny, the property was bought by the Morgan family, Arubial, Condamine, to expand its already significant Wagyu operation.



Auctioned by C1 Realty in Brisbane on Friday, the 859 hectare (2122 acre) property at Laravale 25km south of Beaudesert is in seven freehold titles.



Offered by the Horwell family, the purchase price is equal to about $7683/ha ($3110/acre).

A recent site study confirmed quarry resources are also located on the property.



Echo Hills ranges from gently undulating country to some steeper areas along the ridgeline between the Christmas Creek and Kerry valleys, offering mountain views in all directions.



About three-quarters of the land is cleared and identified as 'white' on the state government's regulated vegetation mapping.

Improvements include a four bedroom manager's residence, hay shed/workshop, five silos and a 10,000 litre molasses tank.

Water supplied by two equipped bores, four stock dams and a number of natural springs and gullies.

The marketing of Echo Hills was handled by Danny Bukowski, C1 Realty, Beaudesert.

