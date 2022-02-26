Almost 65,000 Droughtmasters shipped to Vietnam, Indonesia

An estimated 40 per cent of all slaughter cattle sent to Vietnam contain Droughtmaster blood, according to Frontier International's sales director Tony Gooden.

The well-respected company is focussed on the Asian market with the majority of its customers situated in Indonesia and Vietnam, though exports to China, Malaysia and Cambodia have also occurred.

"Since our first ship departed in May of 2014 we've exported in excess of 1.1million head of cattle, with 155,000 head sent in 2019, 145,000 in 2020 and 110,000 last year," Mr Gooden said.

In the last 24 months the company shipped close to 40,000 Droughtmasters-cross steers and bulls, averaging 520kg, to Vietnam, while close to 25,000 Droughtmaster-cross steers, averaging 350kg, were sent to Indonesia over that time.

"These cattle were predominantly sourced from the top half of Queensland and the Northern Territory," Mr Gooden said.

He said Droughtmasters make up a significant percentage of their live cattle export trade.

"They're more prevalent in Western Australia now and their acceptance is growing. Their average daily weight gain in the overseas feedlots is outstanding," he said.

"It's regrettable that many South East Asian customers compare Droughtmaster to Shorthorn purely on coat colour. As time goes by they're becoming educated to this misunderstanding."

Mr Gooden said the company is expecting more Droughtmaster-cross cattle to be shipped out of the Port of Townsville in April or May, 2022.

He said the Droughtmaster-cross cattle travelled very well, with minimal weight loss occurring.

"It was also pleasing that there was less than a .01 per cent mortality rate for those cattle," he said.

"Frontier is committed to best practice animal welfare management at every point of contact throughout the live export supply chain as stated in our Animal Welfare Policy.



"While all staff take responsibility for animal welfare, Frontier have dedicated resources overseeing compliance and animal welfare across the supply chain."

Frontier International was established in October 2013, and has staff based in Darwin, Townsville, Katherine, Brisbane and the company's head office in Adelaide.

The company is respected and recognised as a trustworthy and well managed business, which is relied upon by its customers to consistently provide a high level of service.

"We interact with stakeholders with respect, integrity, and service excellence," Mr Gooden said.



"Profitability and sustainability with the ability to invest in growth opportunities is our vision."

