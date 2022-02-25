Small town hit by second major flood

The rain radar across parts of South East Queensland early this morning. Photo: BoM

UPDATE: Dangerous thunderstorms have been detected around the Darling Downs with the BoM warning residents to prepare for potentially dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding.

The storm was detected on the weather radar near Gatton, the area south of Esk and Kenilworth.



The slow moving storms are forecast to affect Toowoomba, Mount Nebo and the D'Aguilar Ranges by 10:05 am and the area south of Gympie, the area southeast of Gympie and Pomona by 10:35 am.



In recent rainfall updates, Cooran recorded 133mm in 2 hours to 6:15am and Pomona (Hill St) recorded 106mm in the 1 hour to 7:30am.



EARLIER: Parts of Queensland have been hit by flash floods for the second time this year with more than 300 millimetres of rain recorded in some places.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Old Range Road at Dallarnil, north of Biggenden, which was devastated by floods just a few weeks ago, recorded 423mm including 389 mm in three hours to 4am.



Some residents reported that items that had been saved and fixed in the last flood in early January were "now lost or flooded again".



Fig Tree, also north of Biggenden, copped 315mm, Paradise Dam recorded 289mm, Fred Haigh Dam had 241mm while Kandanga recorded 158 mm.

While the brunt of the system had already been felt in some parts, a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms was issued just before 5am for more locally intense falls in parts of the south east.



"A strong upper low will move slowly eastward across southeast Queensland today and through Saturday," BoM said.



"A deepening and slow-moving surface trough that extends from Seventeen Seventy down to a developing low pressure system near Biggenden and over the eastern Darling Downs will continue to produce areas of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms."

Areas to the west, including Moonie recorded more than 150mm overnight while to the north there was more than 80mm near Fairbairn Dam.

More to come throughout the day.

