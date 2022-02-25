Body of a man missing in floodwaters found near Gympie

The body of a man, missing in floodwaters in the Wide Bay-Burnett region has been found by Police on Thursday.



The 54-year-old Cedar Pocket man left his place of work at about 1am on Wednesday and it is believed he was swept away by flood waters at about 1.30am.

Cedar Pocket is a rural locality in the Gympie region, which was subject to extreme rain and flash flooding on late Tuesday night.



Read more: More heavy, locally intense rainfall for south east to come

The man's motorcycle was located in flood waters approximately 200 metres from Green Creek Bridge, Cedar Pocket Road.



The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called in to search for the missing motorcyclist on Wednesday. Video: RACQ Lifeflight

Police commenced a meticulous, two-day search of the area, assisted by swift water specialists, specialist police divers, SES and air support.

At about 11:30am on Thursday, the man's body was located, when divers were able to access an area that had been previously too dangerous to search, near where the motorcycle was located.



Investigations are ongoing and police will prepare a report for the coroner.



Police investigating second death

Police are also investigating the death of a woman after her vehicle was discovered submerged in floodwaters at Belli Park, Sunshine Coast, on Wednesday morning.

Around 4:45am, police and emergency services received a report of a vehicle submerged in floodwaters at Skyring Creek Road.

Emergency services were initially unable to access the vehicle due to fast-rising floodwaters but were able to locate and access the submerged Honda CRV just after 8am.

The sole passenger of the vehicle, a 63-year-old Belli Park woman, was located deceased inside the vehicle.

Investigation are ongoing.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

