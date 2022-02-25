Heavy Brahman steers sell to $2762 at Emerald

Just over 2000 head were penned at Emerald on Thursday.



It was a fairly local yarding and most of the cattle presented in very forward condition due to the good summer.



The general trend of the day was either firm to dearer with the prime getting the best of the gains.



In the prime section, bullocks over 550kg sold to 510c/kg to average 470c/kg, heavy steers 500-550kg topped at 564c/kg to average 505c/kg, heavy heifers over 400kg reached 548c/kg to average 482c/kg, heavy cows over 520kg selling to 412c/kg to average 405c/kg, cows 450-520kg made as much as 404c/kg to average 393c/kg, while heavy bulls over 600kg sold to 386c/kg.



In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 564c/kg to average 541c/kg, 350-400kg trade feeder steers topped at 650c/kg to average 580c/kg, 280-350kg steers reached 722c/kg to average 649c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 772c/kg to average 689c/kg, with too few light steers under 200kg to quote.



Trade feeder heifers topped at 574c/kg to average 531c/kg, 280-350kg heifers selling to 654c/kg to average 564c/kg, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 720c/kg to average 632c/kg, again no numbers of light heifers to quote.



A pen of young medium-frame crossbred cows with calves one to three-months-old at foot sold for $3250/unit.

Sale Highlights:

Paul and Judy Wroe, Natel, Middlemount, sold Braford bullocks to 456c/kg to weigh 583kg or $2663.



Rob and Julie Crozier, Rydan, Rubyvale, sold Brahman steers to 550c/kg and weighed 502kg to return $2762.



The Esmond Family, Lucknow, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 600c/kg to weigh 398kg or $2394.



David and Lynette, Northdown, Gindie, consigned Brahman steers to 546c/kg to weigh 425kg or $2321.



Adrian Esmond, Cockatoo, Emerald, sold Brahman steers to 708c/kg to weigh 299kg or $2121.



The Marshall Family, Nandowrie, Springsure, sold Brahman cows to 409c/kg and weighed 595kg to return $2436.



The Beer Family, Capella, sold Droughtmaster steers to 722c/kg and weighed 246kg to return $1781.



Kerry and Cath Truloff, The Firs, Willows, sold Brahman steers to 792c/kg to weigh 196kg or $1557.



The Siller Family, Monkana, Capella, sold Simmental heifers to 636c/kg to weigh 270kg or $1717.



David and Leanne Cox, Mt Surprise, Alpha, offered Euro cross heifers to 548c/kg to weigh 418kg and returned $2293.