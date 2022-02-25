Brangus weaner steers reach 928c at Gracemere

Combined agents yarded 3832 head on Wednesday, comprising of 1863 steers, 1311 heifers, 559 cows, 80 cows and calves and 19 bulls.



Cattle were drawn from all the usual supply areas west to Clermont.



The condition of the cattle was good to forward throughout, while the quality varied in places but was good overall.



The processor and feeder buyers were unchanged.



Restockers bought to reflect variations in quality from the previous week's sale, however, overall the market held strong.



Slaughter steers sold to 464c, average 447c, steers 500-600kg made 530c, average 487c, steers 400-500kg made 578c, average 528c, steers 330-400kg reached 732c, average 590c, steers 280-330kg made 764c, average 686c, steers 200-280kg made 878c, average 751c and steers under 200kg sold to 926c, average 820c.

Slaughter cows sold to 409c, average 402c, cows 500-600kg made 422c, average 400c, cows 400-500kg made 460c, average 394c, cows 330-400kg reached 456c, average 366c, and cows under 330kg made 358c, average 349c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 440c, average 421c, heavy heifers sold to 540c, average 476c, heifers 330-400kg made 648c, average 518c, heifers 280-330kg reached 589c, average 578c, and heifers under 200kg made 762c, average 680c.

Cows and calves sold to $3700/unit, average $2861/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 430c, average 377c and bulls 500-600kg reached 394c, average 379c.

Sale highlights:

A and D Power, Yeppoon, sold a line of black Brangus weaner steers for 928c/kg weighing 214kg to return $1451/hd.



J Shannon, Goovigen, sold a run of No.1 crossbred steers for 578c/kg weighing 417kg to return $2414/hd.



Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 678c/kg weighing 338kg to return $2294/hd.



I and J Donaldson sold a run of 42 Droughtmaster/Brangus steers for 710c/kg weighing 326kg to return $2318/hd.



Cedarvale Pastoral, Ubobo, sold Brahman cross feeder steers for 550c/kg weighing 457kg to return $2515/hd.



F Ellrott, Nankin, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 842c/kg weighing 254kg to return $2140/hd.



Aaron Wood, Mount Charmers, sold Brahman cross steers for 552c/kg weighing 409kg to return $2260/hd.



JW Jamieson, Mt Larcom, sold Droughtmaster steers for 878c/kg weighing 209kg to return $1836/hd.



S and K Murphy, Seaforth, sold Droughtmaster Brahman cross steers for 732c/kg weighing 340kg to return $2490/hd.



P and J Gordon, Nine Mile, sold Droughtmaster steers for 848c/kg weighing 236kg to return $2005/hd.



G and A Bishop, Kalapa, sold Droughtmaster cows for 407c/kg weighing 683kg to return $2781/hd.



T Franks, Pink Lilly, sold Brangus cows for 408c/kg weighing 586kg to return $2392/hd.



W and J Oates, Biloela, sold Brangus cows for 407c/kg weighing 596kg to return $2430/hd.



Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 648c/kg weighing 336kg to return $2183/hd.



D and A Schloss, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers to average 621c/kg weighing 303kg to return $1885/hd.



Cotherstone Station, Dysart, sold a run of 240 No.1 Droughtmaster cross heifers for 606c/kg weighing 258kg to return $1567/hd.



P and J Gordon, Nine Mile, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 752c/kg weighing 233kg to return $1758/hd.

