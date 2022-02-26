More premium Rockhampton breeder country | Video

THE premium Rockhampton region breeder block Bucknalla is set to further test the already red-hot Central Queensland rural property market when it goes to auction on March 23.



Located at Westwood adjacent to the Capricorn Highway 58km south west of Rockhampton, the 2252 hectare (5566 acre) property held by the Loche family for the past 73 years.



The property comprises of 86 freehold titles with 10 permits to occupy.



Bucknalla is described as gently undulating open ironbark and bloodwood forest country with influences of softwood scrub. The black alluvial creek flats rising to rich volcanic soils on the higher slopes.



About 400ha is regarded as suitable for cropping with more areas available for leucaena production.



Bucknalla features extensive water infrastructure including 13 bores, of which 11 are equipped with solar powered submersibles servicing tanks and troughs. There are also three dams plus seasonal holes in Spring Creek along with natural springs.



The property is divided into seven main paddocks and five holding paddocks. The steel cattle yards have a seven-way draft, undercover vet crush and calf handling facilities and a plunge dip.



Bucknalla is located at Westwood, 58km south west of Rockhampton.

Other improvements include a comfortable four bedroom, low set brick homestead boasting a large kitchen, dining and living areas. There is also a two bedroom workers' cottage, workshop/machinery shed, hay shed and stables.

Bucknalla will be auctioned by Elders in Rockhampton on March 23.



Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders.

MORE READING: 'Pakington: Quality cattle country close to Rockhampton.'

MORE READING: 'Luke's Farm: A slice of heaven in Queensland'.

MORE READING: 'Mimosa Vale delivers 1000 head breeder capacity'.

MORE READING: 'At least $70m for Upton Farms livestock aggregation'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.