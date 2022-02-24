Light steers make 884c/kg at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3492 cattle, consisting of 1105 prime cattle and 2387 store cattle on Wednesday.



The prime cattle consisted of 242 bullocks, 161 heifers, 649 cows and 53 bulls.



The store section consisted of 960 steers, 238 mickeys, 1092 heifers and 93 x 93 cows and calves.



Cattle comprised of mostly mixed lines of well finished fat cattle which sold close to firm on the previous week's rates.



Bullocks met good competition from processors, feedlots joined in on heavy feeder steers and heifers and the usual processors competed with live exporters on cows and bulls.



The yarding was drawn from Georgetown, Richmond, Hughenden, Greenvale, Collinsville, as well as local and coastal areas.



Prime quotes:

Bullocks were quoted unchanged, heifers were 10c easier, cows were 5c easier, and bulls were 10c dearer on the previous week's rates.



Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 516c and averaged 483c, and those over 500kg topped at 454c to average 449c. Heifers under to 540kg topped at 500c, averaging 450c. Cows under 400kg made 400c and averaged 380c, while cows over 400kg reached 402c, averaging 394c. Bulls over 600kg reached 410c to average 393c.

Bullocks topped at 454c/kg for 10 ox sold on a/c Colinta Holdings that weighed an average of 629kg to return a $2856 a head.



Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Department of Agriculture (Spyglass) that sold for 480c/kg, weighing 493kg to return $2366/head.



Cows topped at 402c/kg sold by Department of Agriculture (Spyglass) weighing 573kg to return $2302/head.



Bulls sold on a/c Colinta Holdings, topped at 410c/kg and weighed 702kg, to return $2878/head.



Store quotes:

Store cattle were mostly good quality smaller lines with the exception of a couple of larger consignments, all of which continue to attract strong competition and sell to stronger trends.



Steers under 200kg reached 884c to average 810c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 854c, averaging 694c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 664c and averaged 594c and steers over 400kg sold to 500c to average 494c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 852c, averaging 613c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 710c and averaged 646c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 700c, averaging 603c and heifers 320 - 370kg made 600c to average 484c.

A pen of 36 steers a/c DL and JM Murphy made 884c/kg and weighed 175kg, returning an average of $1538/hd.



A pen of 26 steers a/c Turley Cattle Co. made 664c/kg and weighed 332kg, returning an average of $2202/hd.



A good pen of 10 heifers on a/c L and B Schneider made 710c/kg weighed 169kg returning $1200/hd.



A pen of 16 heifers a/c Turley Cattle Co made 646c/kg to weigh 313kg and return $2019.



10 x 10 cows and calves sold on a/c JC Bethel Pty Ltd returned $3750/unit.

