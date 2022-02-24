Ratepayers to foot $100k bill to repair damaged CQ Bridge

Rockhampton Regional Council is likely to foot the $100,000 bill for damage caused to the Riverslea Bridge, after a fire was lit at the base of the structure over the weekend.



The newly constructed Riverslea Bridge at Gogango, 66 kilometres south west of Rockhampton, was completed in May 2021 at cost of $12.5 million. It is the third road upgrade delivered as part of the $367.2 million Rookwood Weir project.



It is alleged debris and logs that were pushed to the base of the structure in recent flooding, were lit on fire over the weekend, and this has caused considerable damage to the pile cap and the base of one the bridge's piers.



Prior to the bridge's completion, Gogango landholders west of the Fitzroy River, would have to cross the river by boat when the river would flood during the wet season.



A fire has caused $100,000 worth of damage to the concrete pier of the newly constructed Riverslea bridge. Photos: Rockhampton Regional Council

"Incredibly disappointing"

Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said it is incredibly disappointing to report damage to a community asset less than one year after it was built.

"It's upsetting to say the least, especially given the fact that the fire appears to have been intentional," Mayor Williams said.



"While the bridge is still safe to use, it is going to mean a large bill for Council to foot in order to see it repaired.

"The cost to repair the concrete damage is estimated at around $100,000 - which is a hard pill to swallow as this bridge was only completed last year and at a cost of $12.5 million."

Rockhampton Regional Council believed the fire was deliberatly lit.

The single-lane bridge is 18 metres high and 260 metres long and consists of 16 girders each weighing 80 tonnes. Its construction also included 300 metres of new road connecting the approaches to the bridge, as well as passing bays at both ends.

The structure at Riverslea was funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments and delivered in partnership with Sunwater in May 2021.



Federal Member for Capricornia also called out the dangerous act and has called for those responsible to come forward.

"If this fire was deliberately lit, I hope the perpetrators get the full force of the law thrown at them. They are simply putting lives at risk," Ms Landry said.



"The $12.5 million Riverslea Bridge is crucial to the region as the previous crossing could go under water for weeks at a time during the wet season - forcing residents to cross the river by boat."

Matter is now with the police

Infrastructure Councillor Ellen Smith said Council is calling on anyone with information into the fire to come forward and that the matter was now with the police.

"It's an asset to the community and allows families in this area to get their kids to school and quicker trips to nearby towns," Ms Smith said.



"The matter is with the police at the moment and we would strongly encourage anyone with information to pass this on to the local police.

"Whether this level of damage was intentional or not, the fire likely was, and there are people in the community who know about it."

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

