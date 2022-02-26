QFF welcomes Jo Sheppard as chief executive officer

QFF recently announced the appointment of Jo Sheppard as our new chief executive officer, and I am pleased to advise that Jo commenced in the role last week.



Jo joins QFF with a depth of experience across multiple industry sectors along with strong advocacy, stakeholder, community engagement and government relations skills.



Jo has a passion for agriculture and the future of Queensland's regional and remote communities, an understanding of many of the challenges and opportunities facing QFF's membership.

QFF is a federation that represents the interests of peak state and national agriculture industry organisations, which in turn represent more than 13,000 primary producers across the state.



QFF provides a united voice for intensive, semi-intensive and irrigated agriculture in Queensland.



For more than 30 years, QFF has earned a strong reputation as a leader in sectoral policy development working on behalf of its members to drive change to improve the operating environment for Queensland farmers.

QFF is a non-partisan organisation that tries to work effectively with all levels and sides of government and our mission is to secure a strong and sustainable future for Queensland farmers by representing the common interests of our member organisations.

Despite facing ongoing challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, rising input prices, biosecurity incursions and climate change, Queensland farmers continue to produce world class food, fibre and foliage and there are many opportunities ahead.

During her first month in the role, Jo is meeting with QFF's membership and key stakeholders by way of introduction but also seeking input and informed discussion on economic, social, environmental and regional issues of strategic importance for Queensland farmers.



Both Jo and I, the QFF board and staff, look forward to continuing to work on behalf our membership to strive for a strong future for Queensland farmers.