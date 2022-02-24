Beautiful rain falls in parts of Queensland

As rain continues to lash the south east coast of Queensland there are many in the inland parts of Queensland that are relishing the latest, and in some cases unexpected rainfall.



And while we will have to wait a few more days for the summer data to be finalised, but the La Nia has been helping to drive wetter-than-average conditions for many parts of the country since late last year.



For Kate-Lyn Rabnott, Aviemore near Aramac said they received 38.5 millimetres since last Saturday including 10mm in an unexpected storm yesterday.



This was on top of receiving 36mm at the end of January.



"The rain has been very patch here at Aviemore - but we will take any rain as it all helps," she told Queensland Country Life.



Mac Shann, Cantaur Park, Mt Coolon reported on Facebook that he woke at 2am this morning to lightening and thunder followed by pouring rain for 45 minutes.

He said they received 60mm at house and 90mm at cattle yard.



"We had mob of steers to work in yard so we had to use tractor to get across the creek," Mac said.

Judy McDonald who lives near the Fairbairn Dam situated 10 kilometres south of Emerald reported on the Who Got the Rain Facebook page, that she had received 97mm yesterday in a very solid fall.

Further south into the South Burnett region Carolyn Stone, of Passchendaele situated 70 kilometres west of Kingaroy reported a handy fall of 70mm.

In the Bell district there are also some happy producers with Kevin Hauff, of Bunyaview situated 12kms west of Bell receiving 44mm, while Jon and Leny Gaffney of Graneta who are on the western side of Bell recorded 77mm.

Maree Densely who lives 30km north of Dalby has received 67 mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict above median rainfall is expected for much of the country this autumn with average conditions expected for the remainder of the year.



