First Aussie Ranger to run a petrol V6

Ford Australia has just announced its new Ranger Raptor will run a V6 twin turbo petrol engine - a first for a Ranger in this country.



Developed by the Australian design and engineering team, the performance derivative of the Ranger will come with a 3.0-litre V6 twin turbo engine producing up to 292kW (392hp) at 5650rpm and 583Nm of torque at 3500rpm, providing a huge boost in power and torque over the current 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine.



Ford Performance chief program engineer for Ranger Raptor Dave Burn said the new model was ready to hit the trails straight out of the showroom.



"Out of the box we've created an off-road vehicle that you don't need to modify to get you where you need to go and back again safely," Mr Burn said.

"The 3.0-litre brings a different dynamic to the Ranger Raptor that will satisfy even the most hardcore performance enthusiast.



"The acceleration and raw performance of the new powertrain leaves you grinning from ear-to-ear.



"We knew that customers would expect improved performance with the next-gen Ranger Raptor, but I'm not sure they're really expecting the enormous leap we've made. It's a seriously fun car to drive and I think the raw performance is going to blow them away."

For the first time, Ranger Raptor gets a permanent four-wheel drive system with a new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials.



A view of the rear.

Each selectable drive mode adjusts a number of elements from engine and transmission to ABS sensitivity and calibration, traction and stability controls, exhaust valve actuation, steering and throttle response.

The Raptor's suspension is completely redesigned, featuring lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, long-travel front and rear suspension and refined Watt's link equipped coil-spring rear suspension.



More news

Soaking up the bumps are Fox 2.5-inch live valve internal bypass shock absorbers offering position-sensitive damping capability.



While the suspension hardware is from Fox, the tuning and development work was carried out by Ford Performance using a mixture of computer-aided engineering (CAE) and real-world testing - everything from adjusting the spring rates to setting the ride height, valve tuning and honing the ride zones.



Ranger Raptor's underbody protection is made from 2.3mm-thick high-strength steel - the front bash plate is almost double the size of the standard Ranger bash plate.



The cabin of the new Raptor.

This bash plate, combined with the engine under shield and transfer case shield, provides protection for key components like the radiator, steering system, front cross member, engine sump and front differential.



Twin rated tow hooks at the front and rear provide recovery options while driving off-road.

The flared fenders accommodate a choice of two 17-inch wheel designs - the optional one with beadlock capability, each wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 tyres.



Raptor will also feature an anti-lag system which keeps the turbochargers spinning for up to three seconds after the driver backs off the throttle, allowing for faster resumption of acceleration out of corners or between gears when the driver gets back on the accelerator.



Mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, Raptor's electronically controlled active valve exhaust system amplifies the engine note in four selectable drive modes - quiet, normal, sport and Baja2.

Ford is yet to release a price or tow rating, but for reference, the outgoing Raptor starts at $79,390 before on-road costs and has a 750kg unbraked and 2.5t braked capacity.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

