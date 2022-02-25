Aviators welcome Avgas competition at Roma

The addition of a second Avgas refuelling service at Roma's airport has been welcomed by small plane and helicopter users in the region.

IOR Aviation has had an into-plane Jet A1 refuelling service at the airport since 2020 but announced this week that it was increasing its capability and was offering an Avgas refuelling service as well.



BP is the other operator at the airport, with a jet fuel service and an Avgas bowser.

Roma Aero Club member Grant Maudsley said it was good to see some competition and another way of getting on-farm needs met.

"I'm a supporter of them - they're a local fuel business, starting at Eromanga," he said. "They introduced their service at Roma a couple of years ago and this adds to it."

IOR's head of aviation Bryce Morland said the new service would support more than just those who fly into the airport at Roma.

"The new Avgas service at the airport will provide into-plane refuelling, compliant drum refuelling, and brand new aviation fuel drums for customers who would like to purchase Avgas in bulk," he said.

"Feedback from aviators and our existing customers in the surrounding region indicated to us that access to bulk Avgas on the farm was a key priority.

"This new bulk Avgas refuelling service at the Roma airport will provide people with added convenience.

"Our customers don't have to wait for a delivery to purchase bulk fuel - they can organise to pick up a new drum or have one of their own, compliant, drums filled while visiting town."

Mr Morland said that along with the 2021 launch of IOR's cattle cross-loading facility at its Roma depot, the investment into providing reliable access to fuel for aviators in the bush marked the company's ongoing commitment to Roma and the surrounding region.



IOR Aviation's network includes 26 sites at regional airports across eastern Australia, supporting connectivity for aviation, agriculture and tourism industries.



