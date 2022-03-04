Wagyu market remains bountiful

Elders Stud Stock Wagyu specialist James Matts said the marketplace for the Wagyu breed is an excellent place to be in.

"Wagyu is the worlds' luxury beef breed, which is known best for its marbling. It has many more great traits to offer though, including longevity, fertility, and a wonderful temperament to boot," he said.

Mr Matts provides Wagyu livestock and genetics advice for clients in Australia and internationally.

"My average day can include offering clients general advice and assistance on breeding decisions, through to buying and selling on a clients behalf, providing marketing promotion for their sales and helping them to discover untapped market opportunities."

In addition to the Fullblood Wagyu being considered a first-rate animal, Mr Matts said the breed is also popular in crossbreeding operations from the south to the north of the nation, providing a marked improvement in meat quality in the first-cross Wagyu progeny produced.

"In the southern states Wagyu is usually crossed with Angus and in the North they're often joined with Brahman and Droughtmasters females. These operations are having great success infusing their herds with Wagyu genetics. Speckle Park breeders are also using Wagyu bulls over their cows to enhance meat quality and marbling."

He said the Wagyu first-cross market is moving along very well, and furthermore that clients have been recording Australian record prices for Wagyu first-cross and Fullblood cattle.

"While the EYCI is showing strength across the board on all cattle breeds, the Fullblood Wagyu and Wagyu first-cross are reaching premiums above the market average.

He said the best part about the Wagyu package is that the bulls work extremely hard and for a unusually long time.

"It's not uncommon for a Wagyu bull to successfully be joined to females until they're 15 or 16 year's old. They have proven to be an extremely cost-effective beast."

Looking ahead to April this year, Elders is looking forward to coordinating sales for Wagyu clients, including the Sumo, Bar H, and Delta studs, and later in the year for the Bald Ridge and Kuro Kin studs. They also have extensive list of private Fullblood Wagyu offerings from their clients.

"On April 27, we'll also be operating at the Australian Wagyu Association's Elite Wagyu Sale, where the top Wagyu genetics outside of Japan will be offered.

"Elders is certainly proud to be able to represent our vendors who've entrusted their Wagyu livestock and genetics to us, to promote and sell on the international stage."