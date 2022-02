Charbray cross weaners make 860c, return $1820 at Murgon

Combined agents yarded 1100 for the fortnightly Murgon sale on Tuesday.



All categories were very firm on the previous sale.



Heavy bulls topped at 394.2c/kg to return $3449.25.



Heavy cows over 500kg sold to 406.2c/kg, returning $3023, while cows under 400kg topped at 374.2c/kg.



Export heifers made 459.2c/kg at $2540.



A big yarding of feeder steers, steers over 500kg made 556.2c/kg, returning $3053. Steers 400-500kg made 566.2c/kg. Steers at 330kg made 710c/kg at $2343. Steers at 305kg made 750.2c/kg at $2288 and steers at 211kg made 860.2c/kg at $1819.



Feeder heifers over 400kg made 566.2c/kg, returning $2496. Light feeder heifers 320kg made 654.2c/kg at $2093. Heifers at 202kg made 746.2c/kg and light weight heifers made 770.2c/kg at $1059.



A few PTIC cows yarded made $2025. Limited number of cows and calves reached $3850.

Red Brangus bull ex-Murgon made 394.2c, 875kg, $3449.25.

Crossbred cows ex-Murgon made 406.2c, 668.64kg, $2716.

Santa Gertrudis cows ex-Nanango made 399.2c, 556kg, $2195.60.

Angus x bullocks ex-Murgon made 452.2c, 640kg, $2894.08.

Angus x feeder steers ex-Murgon made 556.2c, 545kg, $3031.29.

Charbray x light feeder steers ex-Murgon made 710c, 350kg, $2343.

Charbray x weaners ex-Murgon made 860c, 211.54kg, $1819.65.

Simmental x heifers ex-Murgon made 566.2c, 435kg, $2462.97.

Charbray x heifers ex-Kilkivan made 646.2c, 340kg, $2197.08.

Droughtmaster x heifers ex-Murgon made 746.2c, 202kg, $1507.32.

Droughtmaster x heifers ex-Murgon 768.2c, 199kg, $1530.

Charbray x PTIC cows ex-Murgon made $2025.

Brahman cows and calves ex-Goomeri made $3850.