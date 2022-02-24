PTIC Charbray cows sell to $3900 at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd yarded 1550 head of cattle at Toogoolawah on Friday.

A very good yarding of cattle came to hand and sold to strong competition.

K and S Spierling, Conondale, sold Charbray steers for $2740. Harzer and Co, Gayndah, sold a good run of Droughtmaster x feeder steers with pens selling to $2620, $2570 and $2480. Ed Kemmis-Matterson, Kilcoy, sold a quality pen of Droughtmaster steers for $2600. Liekefett Holdings, Eskdale Station, sold a quality run of Santa steers with pens selling for $2470 and $2450. B and L Dunn, Beaudesert, sold a quality pen of Simmental x steers for $2380. I and B Wild, Manumbar, sold Droughtmaster x steers for $2410.

G and C Belz, Toogoolawah, sold a quality pen of Brangus x steers for $2360. R and R Hayes sold top quality weaner steers for $2350. G and K Crosby, Gatton, sold Droughtmasters steers for $2300. D and B Smith, Kalbar, sold a quality pen of Droughtmaster x steers for $2260. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold a quality pen of Charbray weaner steers for $2340. HC Pastoral sold a line of Droughtmaster steers with pens selling for $2260, $2110, $2020. J and RJ Lowther Farming, Jimna, sold Droughtmaster x steers for $2200.

J and J Mewing, Glenhowden, sold Charolais x steer for $2200. Stanley River Grazing, Commissioner Flat, sold Shorthorn x steers for $2100. Brisbane Valley Holding sold 40 quality Droughtmaster steers topping at $2050. Schultz's Farming, Manumbar, sold Euro x weaner steers for $2280. B Pratten, Mount Kilcoy, sold quality Brangus weaner steers for $2260.

The heifer market was very strong, with a good line of replacement quality unjoined, Santa heifers coming to hand and selling exceptionally well. JS and SL Cruickshank, Eidsvold, sold a quality line of 89 unjoined Santa heifers with pens selling to $2580, $2510, $2490 and $2460. D and S Kelly of Nanango sold Speckle Park heifers for $2650. Droughtmaster heifers from Gatton sold for $2440. Liekefett Holdings, Eskdale Station, sold Santa x heifers for $2570 and $2410. MJ and SM Symes, Eidsvold, sold a pen of Angus x Santa heifers for $2300.

James Cooke P/L, Moore, sold an outstanding pen of Charolais x weaner heifers for $2210. J and RJ Lowther, Jimna, sold a pen of quality Droughtmaster x heifers for $1910. E and M Cooke, Gatton sold Santa heifers for $1820. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold a pen of Charbray weaner heifers for $1860. Julie Mckenna sold Charolais x weaner heifers for $1840. Koenig Family sold a pen of heifer calves for $1610.

Charbray EU accredited cows a/c Apel and Co, Gin Gin, sold to a top $3900 with pens selling to $3700, $3350, $3050. Baker Family, Gayndah, sold Santa x PTIC cows for $3050. W and M Stretton, Blackbutt, sold aged Charolais x cows with Charolais x calves at foot for $3350. J Berghoffer sold Brangus x cows with young calves at foot for $3350.