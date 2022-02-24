Young Angus cross calves make $1860 at Woodford

A total of 295 head were sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.



A good line up of weaners and younger calves came to hand, selling to excellent results for vendors.

Ruyi Pastoral, Witta, sold milk tooth Brangus steers for $2550, weaners for $2300 and $2090 and lines of five to six-month-old steer calves for $1770, $1740 and $1690.

JG Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Charolais cross weaners, with steers making $2145 and heifers $1830.



Ross Chambers, Woodford, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2010 and calves, four to five months, for $1500.

Ian Thornton, Woolmar, sold Brangus weaner steers for $2080 and backgrounder steers for $2250.



Kokopelli Farming, Kilcoy, sold lines of Angus cross male calves, four to six months, for an impressive $1860, $1740 and $1590 and heifers for $1500.

BOSQ Developments, Campbells Pocket, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1995.



LW and AE Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $1700.

Rudbug Pty Ltd, Monsildale, sold Charbray steer calves, five-months-old, for $1700 and heifers for $1600.



Ian Kent, Samsonvale, sold Braford cows for $2380. Eion McAllister, Toogoolawah, sold Brangus weaner males for $1965.

A Jackson, Mt Kilcoy, sold young Charbray weaner steers for $1910 and cows for $2220.



Colin Dellaway, Murgon, sold Gelbvieh vealer heifers for $1650.



Matthew Kelman, Reesville, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2360 and heifers for $1750.

Darryl Kleis, Toogoolawah, sold a Charbray cow and calf for $3200.