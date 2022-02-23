Brangus cross steers hit 872c at Roma

A total of 4037 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.



Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 872c/kg and averaged 705c/kg, weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 860c/kg and averaged 741c/kg. Steers in the 280- 350kg range reached 772c/kg and averaged 665c/kg, and steers in the 350-400kg range reached 664c/kg and averaged 589c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topping at 630c/kg and averaging 552c/kg. Cows and calves hit $3360/unit.



Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, sold Brangus cross steers to 872c/kg reaching a top of $2190 to average $1927. The Brangus heifers sold to 750c/kg reaching a top of $1862 to average $1475. PD and DD Edwards, Possamunga, Quilpie, sold Santa cross steers to 868c/kg reaching a top of $1799 to average $1776. AF, GR and LA Seawright, Inverary, Yuleba, sold Hereford cross steers to 808c/kg reaching a top of $2179 to average $2084. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 670c/kg reaching a top of $1769 to average $1557.



AR and TM Marsh, Hillsborough Station, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 772c/kg reaching a top of $2368 to average $2209. Kelvin Hafey, Mt Blunt, Tambo, sold Santa cross steers to 728c/kg reaching a top of $2695 to average $2341. Narada Grazing Co, Narada, Tambo, sold Angus cross steers to 702c/kg reaching a top of $2098 to average $1758. MJ and TC York, Hyde Park, Wallumbilla, sold Simmental cross steers to 688c/kg reaching a top of $2356 to average $2243. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 652c/kg reaching a top of $2464 to average $2201.



KS Fein, Crowman, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 670c/kg reaching a top of $2341 to average $2258. RJ and LD Ferguson, Gumgully, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 670c/kg reaching a top of $2300 to average $1901. PJ and JB O'Neill sold Santa cross steers to 636c/kg reaching a top of $2523 to average $2340. AE and JP Cleland, Angry Jungle, Wallumbilla, sold Santa cross steers to 620c/kg reaching a top of $2481 to average $2318. Tory Latham, Litani, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 622c/kg reaching a top of $2358 to average $2252.



PD and JL Fisher, Quilberry, Charleville, sold Charolais cross steers to 610c/kg reaching a top of $2584 to average $2388. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 644c/kg reaching a top of $2162 to average $2070. RH and RJ West, Roleen, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 604c/kg reaching a top of $2718 to average $2643. Benelgram Grazing Co, Balmacarra, Charlieville, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 590c/kg reaching a top of $2699 to average $2244.



Spiven Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Brahman cross steers to 566c/kg reaching a top of $2374 to average $2322. Cunningham Cattle Company Pty Ltd, Ballaroo, Roma, sold Brahman steers to 548c/kg reaching a top of $2329 to average $2039. Yorkaringa Farming Trust, Yorkaringa, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 465c/kg reaching a top of $3035 to average $2456. Atkins Cattle Company, Spion Kop, Taroom, donated two Santa steers to the Royal Flying Doctor Service. The steers sold to 446c/kg reaching a top of $2855 to average $2855.



Heifers under 220kg topped at 750c/kg and averaged 660c/kg, while heifers in the 220-280kg range topped at 700c/kg and averaged 624c/kg. Heifers in the 280-350kg range topped at 682c/kg, averaging 598c/kg. Heifers in the 350-450kg range topped at 612c/kg, averaging 517c/kg.



DW and JA Laverty, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 676c/kg reaching a top of $1555 to average $1508. TL and JV Kehl, Patersons, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 668c/kg reaching a top of $2073 to average $1844. J and S Sparrow, North Tullamore Station, Alpha, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 650c/kg reaching a top of $2003 to average $1806.



Cows in the 300-400kg range reached 376c/kg and averaged 339c/kg, while cows in the 400kg-500kg range reached 428c/kg and averaged 375c/kg. Cows over 500kg topped at 421c/kg, averaging 398c/kg.



DBR Grazing, Burenda, Mt Tabor, Augathella, sold Angus cross cows to 413c/kg reaching a top of $2778 to average $2547. Raceview Pastoral Co, Raceview, Charleville, sold Santa cross cows to 410c/kg reaching a top of $2765 to average $2530. Reynella Grazing Co, Reynella, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 409c/kg reaching a top of $2433 to average $2215.