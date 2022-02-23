More heavy, locally intense rainfall for south east

MORE good rain is expected in Queensland's south east quarter with a coastal trough and an approaching upper trough enhancing the risk of heavy and locally, intense rainfall during the next few days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the best falls over the next four days is predicted east of a line running south west from Hebel on the Queensland/NSW border, just east of Roma and through to about Bundaberg.



However, much of western Queensland is expected to miss out, with large parts expected to experience mainly blue skies.

BOM says severe thunderstorms are possible today (Wednesday) in the central and southern interior and near the east coast between Maryborough and the NSW border, with heavy rainfall likely in the south east.

Expected rainfall totals for Thursday. Source: BOM

On Thursday there is a high to very high chance of rain in the south east and on Cape York Peninsula. Moderate to heavy falls are possible in the south east with the coastal trough.

On Friday, BOM says there will be unsettled conditions across eastern Queensland, but will be mostly sunny in the west. Moderate to heavy falls are possible in the south east.



Queensland a 60 to 70 per cent chance of exceeding median rainfall for the March to May period. Source: BOM

BOM says from Sunday to Tuesday there is the potential for a tropical low to develop over the northern Coral Sea. It will be mostly sunny in the far west, the central and south eastern interior.

Spring is also looking promising, with BOM giving almost all of Queensland a 60 to 70 per cent chance of exceeding median rainfall for the March to May period.

