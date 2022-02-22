Beaudesert cattle, land and quarry options

HIGH performing Beaudesert district breeder block, Echo Hills, has an estimated carry capacity of 700 breeders plus progeny and comes with the benefit of future development opportunities.



To be auctioned by C1 Realty in Brisbane on February 25, the 859 hectare (2122 acre) property at Laravale 25km south of Beaudesert is also in seven freehold titles pointing to future development opportunities.



Access to the property can be gained from Echo Hills Road, Laravale or Erinview Road, Kerry. Both of the gravel roads are maintained by the council.

Echo Hills ranges from gently undulating country to some steeper areas along the ridgeline between the Christmas Creek and Kerry valleys, offering mountain views in all directions.



About three-quarters of the land is cleared and identified as 'white' on the state government's regulated vegetation mapping.

For ease of management, there's two sets of decent cattle yards - one on each side of the ridge. The manager's residence is a comfortable, four-bedroom chamferboard.



Other infrastructure includes a four bay hay shed/workshop with three phase power, a tool shed, five steel grain silos and a 10,000 litre molasses tank.

Water supplied from two equipped bores, four stock dams and a number of natural springs and gullies.

A recent site study confirmed quarry resources are located on the property.



Contact Danny Bukowski, 0427 007 116, C1 Realty.

