Thallon property offers 'enormous' farming potential

THALLON-Daymar district grazing property The Briery offers significant potential as a farming operation with the majority of the property potentially able to be cultivated.



The 2331 hectare (5759 acre) freehold property features a mixture of grey and red loams soils and is located 15km from the Thallon grain depot.

Promoted as having an enormous pontential for farming, the property has been run as a very successful breeding and fattening operation to date and is currently enjoys excellent seasonal conditions.



The Briery will be auctioned by Elders in Dalby on March 25. The property is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis including plant, 1300 Merino ewes due to start lambing mid-May, plus a small number of cattle.

The Briery has an exclusion fence on its northern and western boundaries.

The Briery has been in the Brosnan family name since 1947.



The country comprises of a mixture of grey and red loams soils with established pastures. Beneficial overland flooding from the north and east is of great value to The Briery. Most paddocks have a good balance of country allowing stock to move on to the red loams when the watercourse runs.

Most of the property has been cleared, with shade line left in place. The original timber was mostly coolibah and belah in the grey country with box, wilga and sandalwood in the red country.

The Brierty has a quarter share in a neighbouring capped artesian bore. Three separate two-inch poly lines provide water to the homestead, troughs and most dams when needed.



There are eight main paddocks with a laneway, which can be used for holding stock. The internal fencing is mostly two barbs and four plain wires.



The homestead complex includes a two bedroom HardiPlank home, a two bedroom weatherboard dwelling, and a large cold room. Adjacent to the house is the old original homestead, presently used for storage.



There is also a 15x30m main machinery shed, 15x10m workshop/storage shed, vehicle shed, three stand shearing shed, steel sheep yards and portable cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp.



Contact Brendan Devine, 0428 255 568, or William Devine, 0487 318 581, Elders.

