Roma celebrates Santos Festival of Rugby

Almost a fortnight ago, Roma experienced a massive injection of people to help celebrate rugby on both a community and professional level at the Santos Festival of Rugby.

Downs Rugby sincerely thanks Santos for their lasting legacy for the Roma Echidnas Football Cub including LED flood lights, a new canteen, cold room and upgraded playing surface.

While the Queensland Reds fell short in their trial match against the NSW Waratahs, our region didn't leave the weekend empty handed.



Downs Rugby's Senior Women's 7s side claimed the inaugural Roma 7s title, presented by Emilee Cherry.



The most memorable match being the semi-final between Brisbane and Fiji, with the winner only decided by a try in the last 20 seconds of the match.



Downs Rugby faced Blood, Sweat and Beers in the grand final which comprised mostly Roma talent.



Dalby's Georgie Daniells was awarded the Jack Cameron medal for the best and fairest.



Downs Rugby's Men's 7s side with limited preparation, played an aggressive style to only just fall short in the semi-final against Sunshine Coast based Tahi.

Downs Rugby's calendar now heads towards representative City Country trial fixtures on Saturday, March 19 at Condamine's Fishtank in Girls Under 15 XVs, Under 19 Colts, Senior Women's XVs and Senior Men's XVs.

Downs Rugby's first competition kick off for 2022 starts on the evening of Friday, February 25 with Teenage Boys.



Downs Rugby welcomed the inclusion of Valley Rugby Union Football Club, formed by Thomas Kent primarily from the Rugby RU Foundation / Darling Downs Super Schools Cup.



The Valley U15 teenage boys will compete for the Tim Horan Shield and representative honours.



Valley RUFC is the feeder club for the Gatton Black Pigs and Black Sows, with the club celebrating its 100th year on August 6, 2022.

Senior Rugby kicks off on Saturday, April 9.



Junior U6 to 12s commences with the traditional Goondiwindi opening carnival on Saturday, April 23.

Dalby's John Ritter Oval plays host to the Hospital Cup Premier Grade grand final rematch between GPS Gallopers and UQ Red Heavies on Saturday, April 2.

Youth Girl's 7s commences on Friday, March 18.

All information, draws and how to register is available at www.downsrugby.com.au.

Downs Rugby is delighted to host the 2022 Queensland Country Rugby Union State Championships at Toowoomba Sports Ground and the Toowoomba Grammar School July 1-3, 2022.



Representative pathways are available in Under 12, 13, 14, 16 Boys, Under 15 Girls XVs and Under 15/17 Girls 7s, Under 19 Colts Men, Senior Men and Senior Women XVs.