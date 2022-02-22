Huge waitlist at Burrandowan shows campdraft popularity

+15 Photo: Ropes N Spurs Photography































The 2022 Burrandowan Campdraft was once again a huge success, with 290 competitors travelling to the South Burnett for one of the first competitions of the year.

The campdraft consisted of 1297 first round runs, with close to 1600 runs after second rounds and finals.

Committee secretary Amy Fairbairn said the organisation received an incredible amount of nominations this year, resulting in a long waitlist for competitors.

"Nominations came in and we had 2300 first round runs that people had nominated for, so we were able to take the 1297 and had about 1000 on the waitlist," she said.



"We usually have a waitlist but not nearly that big.

"Cooyar campdraft usually runs on the same weekend but they didn't run this year, so that definitely contributed to the massive numbers.

"We also had our Novice draft split in two this year, so A and B, with a trophy saddle for each, which also drew a lot of people in."

Ms Fairbairn said the committee had received praise from competitors on the quality of cattle for this year's competition, as well as the outstanding condition of the grounds.



"We had eight cattle donors this year and most drafts were run on an entire line of cattle which is incredible in itself," she said.

"We had massive compliments on the cattle this year, the messages and calls we've received today about the cattle being the best they've been in a long time is really rewarding for the committee.

"The grounds looked fantastic, we're so thankful for the season really. Everything's so green and there was heaps of feed for the horses so we were really happy with it.

"We also had two judges for the weekend, Jacob and Lloyd Brown, father and son who came up from New South Wales. Jacob is incredible, he judged 989 runs for the weekend and did an amazing job. "



Joe Payne won the Open event by two points, riding Bling, with Kay Radke coming a close second on Seligmans Shanell.

The Restricted Open was also a tightly-contested event, with Craig Sheppard winning on Donrica Miss Dior, three points ahead of Tony Kucks and Kate Southern, who finished in a tie for second.

Hamilton Rockemer won the Maiden event on One Stylish Mile, just one point ahead of Toni Fallon, Luke McEwan and Ian Schafferius who all finished on par.

Toni Fallon was well ahead of the pack in the Maiden for Maiden event, winning by 67 points on Balmoral Downs Impulsive, while Hayley Knudsen secured first and second place in the Juvenile, riding She's Purring and Cruzin One Time.

Rick Greenup finished with the highest score in the Novice A event, riding Greenup Playboy Pet, and Andrew Stallmann won top honours in the Novice B final, on his horse Rathcool Halo.

The winner of the Junior event was Curtis Gray on Moore Kit Cats, with Jay Weeden coming home with the encouragement award.



