Great start to Wagyu journey

It was with the aim of bringing fresh breed genetics to the table for Queensland producers, which led the father and son team of Alex and Oscar Saez, to commence production with Wagyu in April of 2021

Under the banner of Toro Wagyu, the Saez's run their herd on 101ha at Rosevale in the Scenic Rim region, on which they've lived and worked for six years.

Oscar Saez said before his father decided to make the big shift to Wagyu production Alex's background was in strawberry farming.

"Angus cows and Wagyu bulls were on the property when dad bought it. We kept the cows for the ET program. We replaced some of the older cows last year with Hereford x Angus. We've been selling the crossbred steers into the saleyards and have also been slaughtering them for our own consumption. However, we're now steering away from crossbreeding, towards a fullblood Wagyu herd," Mr Saez said.

They decided on Wagyu production as the breed isn't common to the Scenic Rim region, and as it's considered a luxury beef product with great demand.

"The Wagyu has a heavier carcase compared to other breeds, and we've found that its temperament makes them extremely easy to handle. The case for the breed's superior eating quality is beyond question, because of its marbling throughout."

Sumo Cattle Co Michifuku Q135, purchased out of April, 2021, at the Sumo Wagyu sale.

While they're operating as a commercial business at present, the Saez's are aiming towards moving into stud production due to the size of their property.

They're currently running five Wagyu breeders, 34 recip Angus cows, and two fullblood Wagyu bulls: Sumo Cattle Co Michifuku Q135, purchased out of April, 2021, at the Sumo Wagyu sale, and Olive Grove Wagyu R18, bought from the 2021 Elite Wagyu Sale.

"We just completed our first embryo transfer program for 2022 with Ced Wise Artificial Breeding Services and will commence our second one for the year in June."



For the Saez's, the Sumo bull, Michifuku Q135, stood out from the other lots.

"He's been doing a great job with the cows, and he's filling out with great size for his age. We have full confidence in him.

"We're grateful to GDL's Harvey Weyman-Jones for convincing us to inspect the Sumo bulls in person. We got to meet the Sumo team who've really helped us through our Wagyu journey. We expect to be long-term Sumo clients, and we look forward to building our friendship with them."

While they currently have the bulls in with the females year-round, the Saez's are looking at running two controlled mates per year, one for ET transfers and the other when the Wagyu heifers are ready to be joined.



He said improving their land and pastures is their main focus.

"We're having a whole new yard built for which a 20m x 20m shelter was completed in January this year to provide a low stress environment for the cattle."

They're firm believers in utilising natural land management practices as often as possible.

"We don't overgraze, we rotate our stock, and we mulch paddocks when they aren't in use."

The Saez's have received 700mm of rain so far this year.

"It was quite wet at the end of 2021, and we've had a fair bit of winter rain. This helped us through spring and the growth of pastures for summer. Our cattle are in good shape. Integrated Animal Production managing director John Doyle assisted us by formulating a tailored dry lick supplement and grain feed, which has worked wonders."