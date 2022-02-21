Risk for reward, carbon farming worth the worry

Attendees at this month's Rural Press Club forum on the topic of carbon farming walked away with a greater understanding of the complicated but booming industry, encouraged by panellists to waste no time getting involved.

While those in the room admitted there are challenges that need to be ironed out for carbon farming to suceed into the future, the takeaway message was that the financial and environmental gains outweigh the risks.



Corporate Carbon managing director Garry Wyatt, North Burnett grazier and carbon farmer James Henderson, and AACo head of environment and sustainability, Naomi Wilson, had varying outlooks on the challenges facing the industry, but they agreed on the fact that the financial opportunity was not one to be missed.



Mr Wyatt explained that the price of carbon in Australia had risen from $18 per tonne in July last year to around $50 per tonne, while Europe's figures currently sat at $140 per tonne.



To put the figures into context, Mr Henderson said that if his family received $50 per tonne of carbon through the two projects on their cattle properties, they would make more gross dollars per hectare through carbon farming than beef production, despite record cattle prices.



The Hendersons established both an avoidance and a sequestration project on their property near Monto, but Mr Henderson assured the crowd that carbon farming and beef production did not have to be mutually exclusive.

"We are fully overlapping our projects; everywhere we have carbon, we also have beef," he said.



"What we can demonstrate in our projects is that they have zero impact on our beef production, mostly because we knew what methodology to run on our country and how to design our project to maximise it.



"It's a massive opportunity, probably once in a lifetime, for a generation of producers to really get decent cash flow. There haven't been many good news stories out of agriculture in the last 20 years but this will change that."



Carbon neutrality by 2023

Panellists were quizzed on the genuine possibility that the Australian beef industry will be carbon neutral by 2030.

Mr Henderson believed that carbon neutrality was not only possible, but likely had already been achieved, but without the means to prove it.



He also told the crowd that producing carbon neutral beef would become an expectation rather than a novelty.



"Consumers aren't willing to pay for a carbon neutral product, they simply expect it, and there's no premium at the end of it," he said.



Ms Wilson agreed, saying that carbon neutrality would help to ensure the sustainability of the beef industry in years to come.



"I think this is going to play a significant role in agriculture generally being able to improve its standing globally, in terms of social licence to operate," she said to the crowd.



"We need to commit as an industry in building our capacity to engage in carbon in the same way that we would with any of the other products that we grow on our land and see it as an integrated part of our business and production system.



"Get comfortable with it in the same way that you would with the genetics in your herd or the plant in your crop. It's a really exciting time to be in agriculture and it's something that we need to embrace and not be so scared of."



Challenges for producers entering carbon market

In terms of challenges, Mr Wyatt said that many producers were frustrated about the fact that they could not claim credits for the work that they were already doing on their properties to lower emissions.

"They say, so are you going to give me credits for the 10 years of good work that I've already done? That's quite often a hard conversation to have but the answer quite simply, comes down to no," he said.



Ms Wilson highlighted the specific issues facing large-scale producers in northern Australia, such as AACo which operates across 6.4 million hectares.

"In terms of cost according to land size, it's been a significant barrier for us," she said.



"If we were to do a baseline of our estate across the standard 20 dollars per hectare for soil sampling, it would cost us 128 million dollars.



"That makes it challenging, we can't engage in broad scale carbon sequestration at that sort of cost. So we've started a project to start to build a satellite tool that estimates carbon at scale in the landscape in order to bring down that cost for us."



Questions raised over lack of regulations

The sold out crowd of 300 came armed with questions surrounding the obvious kinks in the system that are yet to be ironed out.

Mr Wyatt was asked about the potential implications for producers getting into the carbon game at this early stage, such as being penalised for 'double-dipping' when selling credits to corporate organisations, but also vying for carbon neutrality on-farm.

"If a beef producer was creating carbon credits and then selling them in the secondary market, they shouldn't really be claiming the benefits of those credits themselves," he said.

"I think that's one of the things the industry is grappling with in the 2030 targets is, even if we are carbon neutral and claiming and producing credits, are we allowed to sell them, how's that going to work.

"I would say that that conflict or the issues around that are well understood and are being dealt with. They certainly aren't being swept under the carpet."



Questions were also raised over the lack of rules and regulations surrounding the sale of credits, with Mr Henderson suggesting that government should endeavour to work with the agricultural industry in creating a framework which provides more guidance to producers wanting to enter the market.

Also read: North Burnett graziers unlock carbon credits with help from innovative agriculture technologies



Also read: Carbon farming hits major milestone



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

