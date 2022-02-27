Time to celebrate golden period for ag

Agribusiness lawyer Trent Thorne says there has been much to celebrate from the last two years.

I think it is fair to say that the Australian ag sector can occasionally wallow in the glass half empty end of the pool - I am big enough to admit that I can certainly be tagged with that mindset at times.

Well, why don't we take this opportunity to celebrate what appears to be a golden period for Australian ag, as the last 24 months have been, for the most part, incredibly prosperous and profitable to boot.

The beef sector is booming, with the EYCI on the tear of all tears, the drought conditions that plagued large swathes of our countryside have eased considerably, we have bagged record crop production figures and many other commodities are enjoying high prices.

The spectre of Chinese trade sanctions still looms large over a few commodities, however it appears for the most part that the industries that have been most affected were able to pivot to new markets to sell their products.



I am certain that in a few years time China's sabre rattling towards us will be considered a big favour as it forced us to reconsider our relationship and diversify our markets.

And it has been an absolute rural renaissance for the regions, with an influx of domestic travellers that have plenty of country towns buzzing with new found fans.



Further, COVID has been the catalyst for plenty of our urban friends to pack their bags and make the 'tree change'. It is too early to gauge the effects of this domestic migration, but a reversal of the trend of the last few decades can only be a net positive for the bush.

To be sure there are pockets of pain out there - supply chain issues look as though they will take at least another 12 months to unravel, there are labour shortages aplenty and inputs across the board are increasing in price.



But despite the recent flood and rain damage in the eastern states, ABARES December outlook predicted that agricultural production will be the largest total volume of commodities Australia has ever produced, with a historic gross production of $78b.

The National Farmers' Federation bold vision for the industry to exceed $100b in farm gate output by 2030 might be looking a bit on the skinny side in a few years time - a great problem to have.



So, no one is going to fault you as you recline at your homestead of an evening, and bask in this incredible 'celebr-ag-ion' with a cold one in hand and ask 'Please sir, I want some more?'

-Trent Thorne, Agribusiness lawyer.

