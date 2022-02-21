Brangus heifers return $3300

SHEEP

Queensland sheep numbers held firm online last week to total 11,678 head.

Merino wether lambs accounted for 16 per cent of total listings with 18,613 head offered. Clearance rates reached 74pc - dipping slightly on the previous week, while prices also softened for the category, averaging $132 a head - back $10.



Two lines of April/May-drop Merino wether lambs from Tambo totalling 1770 head, averaging 39kg, returned $145.

Shedding breed lambs sold for $179-$507 to average $274. A total of 1240 head of August/September-drop White Dorper wether lambs from Augathella, split across two even lines weighing 43kg returned $179.

Non-station-mated Merino ewe hoggets averaged $252 - back $13. A line of 370 NSM Merino ewe hoggets from Thallon weighing an average of 54kg returned $274.

CATTLE

Queensland cattle numbers increased by 3000 to total 7100 head online. Yearling and grown steer listings increased considerably, with the category totalling 2212 head.

Station-mated cows and calves averaged $3574 - back $90. A line consisting of 72 two to six-year-old Charolais/Composite cows with calves at foot returned $3800.



The cows weighed an average of 501kg and were located at Ironport.

PTIC heifers averaged $66 higher to average $3119. Two lines of PTIC Brangus heifers totalling 50 head aged 23 to 27-months from Beaudesert weighing 463kg returned $3300.

Nationally, 200-280kg heifers averaged $77 higher, at $1783 a head. A line of 108 Charbray cross backgrounder heifers from Moranbah aged 12 to 18-months and weighing 258kg, returned $1730 or 672c/kg.

Steers weighing between 330-400kg sold to a 62pc clearance rate - with the average price kicking $90 higher on the previous week, to average $2254. A line of 112 Brahman cross steers aged 24 to 30-months from Charters Towers, weighing 332kg returned $1932, or 582c/kg.