Black Sea conflict supports grain prices

The prospect of Russia invading Ukraine was already offering support to global grain markets.

Markets are braced for war between the Black Sea neighbours, Russia and Ukraine, with much of the discussion turning to "when" rather than "if".

The onset of war is expected to initiate a range of trade sanctions on financial services and commodities that would put immediate upward pressure on grain prices.

The prospects of restrictions of grain and oilseed flows from the post-Soviet states would have far reaching repercussions because of their size and importance to world trade.



Current forecasts have Russia and Ukraine accounting for 59 million tonnes of world wheat exports for the 2021-22 season, or 28 per cent of global trade.



The two countries are also forecast to contribute 30pc of world barley exports (10.5 million tonnes), 19pc of the corn exports (38 million tonnes) as well as 24pc of world canola trade (3.2 million tonnes) in the current global marketing season.

Sanctions aside, conflict in the Black Sea region will also have a significant impact on global trade flows due to the risk and uncertainty of trade and supply chains in a war zone.



Already, shipping companies are unwilling to ship commodities from Ukraine due to the imminent risk of war. Those that are prepared to ship from the region will price in hefty premiums for taking on the risk.

Conflict would make global grain markets even more volatile. War is initially bullish, but trade restrictions soon become the new norm over time and market expectations reset.



As was seen when Russia invaded and subsequently annexed Crimea in 2014.

Sorghum harvesting in southern Queensland is moving along smoothly with farmers reporting exceptional yields in early planted crops. Domestic feeders are showing little interest in sorghum at current prices, where stockfeed wheat and barley remain the preferred feed grains.

Container and bulk exporters are showing strong interest, with reports they have already made large export sales.



Sorghum bids into local silos and delivered into container packers have been steadily edging higher on the solid demand.



For the most part, farmers have been happy to sell off the header and bank the good returns from the near $300 a tonne on-farm prices and near record yields.