Droughtmaster steers set 862c saleyard record at Emerald

ELCCL agent Johanna Robertson with the pen that made 862.2c/kg which weighed 215 kgs and returned $1,861/head. Photo: Supplied

A quality line of Droughtmaster weaner steers broke the Emerald Prime and Store Sale price per kilo record for steers at 862.2c/kg last Thursday.



The steers, offered by the Albert family of Iron Hut, Clermont, averaged 215kg and returned $1861 per head.

Emerald Land and Cattle Company managing director Brock Palmer said the quality steer offering was secured by a local buyer, with the strong price result mirroring the fierce demand for young cattle across the industry.

"The pen that topped the sale at 862c/kg were only 215kg and had just been weaned and were in great condition," Mr Palmer said.

"The vendors were over the moon with the price they got and that's the first time they've cracked our dollar barrier."

The Albert family offloaded 57 steers and 21 heifers, all weighing about 200-280kgs, at Thursday's February 17 Emerald sale.

The Albert Family of Iron Hut run a Droughtmaster breeding operation at Clermont.



Mr Palmer said the steers were bought by a Comet (North Rolleston) beef operation.



"They've gone into a grass fed finishing operation, and they'll get grass finished and all taken through to a grass finished article."



Thriving restocker demand driving prices

In total, 2240 head went under the hammer last Thursday, which is slightly lower compared to last week's offering of 2650 head.

Mr Palmer said the quality and condition of cattle going through the Emerald saleyards has been tremendous.

"That was our fifth Emerald sale for the year and the quality and condition has been tremendous for the start of 2022," he said.



"The Central Highlands benefited from that early season rainfall back in late November, and the cattle we're yarding at the moment are all in good condition.

"We're seeing beautiful lines coming through and the cattle are in good condition and weight for age is good."

Mr Palmer has owned and run the Emerald Land and Cattle Company since 2017, and has been a stock agent for over 16 years.

He said the current market is the best he's ever seen it in Central Queensland.



"The money that cattle are making at the moment, a lot of people have never seen this before," he said.



"They've had that early break in the season so cattle weight for age right ready to go now so they're offloading them while the markets so good and it is reaping the rewards of the market, they're enjoying it.

"It's been amazing to see where the market has come from, even in the five years I've been running my own business."

Looking ahead, Mr Palmer was anticipating more strong results for next week's sale and a market which had potential to break further records.



