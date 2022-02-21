75yo receives head injuries in Pittsworth attempted robbery

A 75-year-old man has received head injuries and suspected fractured ribs in Pittsworth in what police are describing as an attempted robbery.



Police were called to a Pittsworth address shortly after 2pm on Saturday after three men attended the address and a disagreement about a private vehicle sale became violent.

The man was transported to the Toowoomba Base Hospital for treatment of head injuries and suspected fractured ribs.

Police urge anyone with information to identify the men, or with dash-cam footage and CCTV from the area, to contact police.

