Cows and calves sell to $4100 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's female sale on Thursday saw a yarding of 1000 head.



The quality was mixed, however, breeder type females were in high demand selling to a strong market.

Cattle were drawn from Rockhampton, Chinchilla, Biloela, Monto, Theodore, Eidsvold, Bororen, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Rosedale, Woolooga, Miriam Vale, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Aramara and all local areas.

Red Angus cross cows and calves from Biggenden sold for $4100. Charbray cross cows and calves from Gin Gin sold for $3400.



Droughtmaster cows and calves from Woolooga sold for $3700. Young Charbray cows and calves from Bucca sold for $3100.

PTIC Droughtmaster Brahman cross heifers from Biloela sold for from $2300-$2900. PTIC Brahman cross cows from Monto sold for $2500. PTIC Brangus heifers from Binjour sold for $2450.

Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Monto sold for 540c/$2403. Milk to four tooth speyed Santa heifers from Chichillla sold for 562c/kg or $2348.



Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Mulgildie sold for 560c/kg or $2390. Two tooth grey Brahman heifers from Howard sold for 548c/kg or $2165. Milk tooth Charbray Brangus cross heifers from Goodnight scrub sold for 648c/kg or $2268. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Monto sold for 588-634c/kg or $2265-$2327.



Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 648c/kg or $2171.

Simmental cross No 1 heifers from Theodore sold for 638c/kg or $2066.



Simbrah No 1 heifers from Bororen sold from 624-656c/kg or $1997-$2177. Santa No 1 heifers from Goomeri sold for 668c/kg or $1885.



Santa Gertrudis Simbrah cross No 1 heifers from Booubyjan sold from 618-718c/kg or $1844-$2318. Droughtmaster cross No1 heifers from Mundubbera sold for 668c/kg or $1841.

Simmental cross and Ultra Black weaner heifers from the Mary Valley sold for 752-800c/kg or $1547-$1760.



Angus cross weaner heifers from Binjour sold for 748c/kg or $1533.



Ultra-Black weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 748c/kg or $1390. Angus cross weaner heifers from Rosedale sold for 758c/kg or $1533.