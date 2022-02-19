Cotton On Kids becomes newest brand partner of Cotton Australia

A new partnership between Cotton Australia and Cotton On Kids featuring cotton growing families has been launched recognising the quality of Australian-grown cotton.

Cotton On Kids, a major children's clothing brand and part of Australia's largest global retailer Cotton On Group, has committed to using quality Australian cotton to produce more than four million items of children's clothing.

In launching Australian grown cotton into the brand's raw materials portfolio, Cotton On Kids is also telling the stories of two cotton farming families from Emerald, in Queensland's Central Highlands region, who were filmed in the field earlier in the season.



Cotton On Kids Head of Customer Marina Berber welcomed the new partnership.



"We couldn't be more excited about the launch of this new range. It's something we have been dreaming about and planning for some time now and we can't wait to bring it to our customers," Ms Berber said.

"Cotton On Kids is all about making a positive difference in the lives of not only our customers, but the people around us and we know that this new range featuring cotton grown right here in our backyard is going to be something they love."

Cotton Australia's Cotton to Market Supply Chain Consultant Brooke Summers said she was proud to welcome Cotton On Kids to the organisation.

"We are thrilled to be working with Cotton On Kids to source sustainable cotton for their kids' collection," Ms Summers said.



"We've been working with the group since Cotton to Market began on a range of issues like Better Cotton and circularity and the time is now right to make the partnership official recognising their strong commitment to Australian cotton fibres.

"The Cotton On brand is a perfect fit with Australian cotton because they have a long-term plan and they want yarns and fabrics that are sustainably grown by trusted farmers. Australian cotton farmers certainly tick those boxes."

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

