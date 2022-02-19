Prices reach new heights at Laidley

A total of 723 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.



The market continues to reach new heights, with regular buyers competing plus several new buyers.

Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold a line of Brangus steers for $2630.



Peter and Elaine Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold lines of Charbray heifers for $2600 and $2260.



Bevan and Lynn Bachmann, Lake Clarendon, sold pens of Charbray steers, seven to 11-months, for an impressive $2470 and $2310.



Cooper Pastoral, Mt Mort, sold young Charbray cross weaners, with steers selling for $2190, $2110 and $1900. The heifers made $1850, $1710 and $1650.



Kevin and Anne Utz, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $4000.



Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2500 and feeder steers for $2540.



Col and Marg Duncan, Flagstone Creek, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2390 and $2230. The heifers made $2240.



Ron Zwynenberg, Tarampa, sold Charbray cows and calves for $3400.



John and Donna Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold lines of Simmental steers for $2420 and $2300.



Jilrift Pty Ltd, Grandchester, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2400 and $2000.



Ian Roberts, Ma Ma Creek, sold pens of Limousin feeder steers for $2570 and $2410.



Ron Munro, Tarampa, sold lines of feeder heifers for $2190, $2100, $2060 and $2040.



Colleen Zischke, Gatton, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $2550 and heifers for $2180.



Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2470 and heifers for $1930.



Reinke Family, Mt Sylvia, sold Santa cows for $2470 and steers for $2360.



Dargalong Cattle Company, Westvale, sold pens of steers for $2360, $2290 & $2210 and heifers for $2420 and $2080.



Michael Argent, Grandchester, sold Charolais weaner steers for $2290.



Des and Carol Knopke, Lowood, sold a pen of Limousin steers for $2350.



Natalier Farms, Gatton, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2360.



Craig Redgewell, Tarampa, sold Angus steers for $2530 and $2350.



Darren Tillack, Woodlands, sold Charolais weaner steers for $2400 and $2290.



Martine Scanlan, Thornton, sold lines of light backgrounder steers for $2160, $2180, $2110 and $2090.



Shirley Schultz, Forest Hill, sold Angus steers for $2090.



Gary Stark, Forest Hill, sold pens of Murray Grey calves, two to four months, with males making $1380 and heifers $1210.



Trevor Schulz, Lowood, sold Limousin heifers for $2330 and $2000.



Pat Wallace, Laidley, sold cows and calves for $3650 and $3400.



Ron Gehrke, Summerholm, sold a pen of Euro cross cows and calves for $3450.