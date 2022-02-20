QCL journalists among nation's best

Queensland Country Life staff have shone at ACM's inaugural national journalism awards.

Editor Lucy Kinbacher was named Young Journalist of the Year from staff at Australia's largest independent news media company during an online ceremony last Friday.

Donna Page at the Newcastle Herald was named Journalist of the Year.

"ACM is dedicated to producing strong journalism for strong communities and both Donna and Lucy epitomise that commitment to fair, independent reporting that bonds and promotes our regional towns and cities," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.



This photo from Lucy Kinbacher was awarded highly commended featuring Longreach's John Hawkes and Ollie the Brahman bullock and Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Beef Australia 2021.

Toowoomba-based journalist Brandon Long was also awarded the Agricultural News Photo of the Year for his shot of Darling Downs farmer David Peters under a blue sky toasting a great start to his winter barley crops with a glass of beer.



The inaugural ACM Excellence Awards celebrated regional and local journalism across 140 newspapers and websites around the country.



Winners were announced across 27 categories.

"Our journalists, editors and photographers are among the best in the country," Mr Kendall said.



"They live in the communities they cover and they love those communities.



"Their stories are the stories of regional Australia and they share them with pride."



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

