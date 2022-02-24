A long held passion for Brahman

The Brahman has fascinated William Weir since he was a youngster.

Today the 22-year-old is realising his dreams of utilising the breed on his parents property in the Northern Territory.



While initially breeding Brahman bulls to supply to his family's commercial operation on Ammaroo Station, 320km northeast of Alice Springs, two years ago, Mr Weir decided to go all out and registered WTW Brahmans with a vision to sell his bulls across the NT and interstate.

Mr Weirs' grandparents David and Catherine, purchased Ammaroo close to 30 years ago, with his parents Anna and Stewart later taking on ownership of the property, which is predominantly Buffel, with patches of spinifex and mulga country interspersed throughout.

While his parents run their commercial operation with a focus on Santa Gertrudis, Mr Weir had always found the Brahman visually appealing.

"I knew that with the right temperament, they could be highly productive animals," he said.

It was five years ago while doing his school work experience block, with the Olive family, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan, in Queensland, that Mr Weir's hunger to expand on his own Brahman breeding ambitions grew stronger.

"That year I bought some good commercial cows and a stud bull from Raglan, to start breeding my own herd on Ammaroo."

Good looking: Mr Weir said it was the visual appeal of the Brahman that had him hooked on the breed from a young age.

Through this process Mr Weir found that the herd bulls he was producing were getting better and better in quality.

He's found that the Brahman female has been a good fit in both his commercial and stud operations.

"They're great mothers that will do anything to protect and help develop their calves, even if that means sacrificing their body condition to ensure they have a good, fat weaner."

At that point he decided to add stud cows to see where it took him.

Mr Weir said the Olive's Brahman genetics still make up the core of his herds' genetics. He's since bought heifers and bulls from the Token, Elrose, Lancefield, and Glen Oak studs.

These purchases and the ongoing productivity of the herd gave him the confidence to register his stud, WTW Brahmans, in 2020.

"At the Big Country Brahman Sale held at Charters Towers earlier this month, I bought another two heifers apiece from NCC and Kimora."

Maternal instincts: Mr Weir said Brahmans make for great mothers, that will do anything to protect and help develop their calves.

He said over the course of the past two years he has built his herd numbers up, and gotten his female progeny into the Brahman appendix system.

"I'll be looking to fully register animals in a couple of generations time. At that point I'll be looking to sell bull calves to clients across the NT, and hopefully enter into some of the Qld sales."

Mr Weir said he's sourced several more good bulls recently to help take his program to the next level.

"I'll be looking to carry out embryo transfer and AI programs with bulls from Australia and abroad. I want to make the best of the best Brahman genetics available in the NT."