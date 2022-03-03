Poll push on Deacey Station

Enjoying the day: Graham Clements' daughter Pamela Clements-Cormack and her children Logan and Chyanne on Deacey Station, at St Lawrence.

Grahman Clements' push to enhance the polled genetics running through the herd he manages on Deacey Station at St Lawrence, has led him to buying heifers in volume at the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale in recent years.

With the aid of property owner Judy Day and stepson Leon, Mr Clements has managed the herd on the Ironbark ridges and gum flat-bordered creeks that make up the country on Deacey for close to 35 years.



His father was on Deacey before him, with Brahman production continuing through the generations.

"They're a tough breed, which adapt to whatever the season throws at them, and they're maintenance free compared to other breeds in the north."

Mr Clements took over the management of the Deacey herd with predominantly cleanskin Brahmans, which is something he's working on getting out of the herd.

"We're currently working towards an all grey herd."

He runs the bulls in the paddock all year round and generally achieve close to a 72 per cent conception rate, a figure which fluctuates up and down depending on the season.

"We're pretty strict on culling as the herd numbers are where they should be now. I'm selecting with a particular focus on temperament and poll genetics."

They're selling weaner steers as young as possible at 250 to 360kg at the Gracemere or Sarina Saleyards.

"We've been getting great prices. The last lot we sold straight off their mothers at Gracemere late last year averaged $1300 per head. Our clients really seem to like our quiet, polly cattle."

He has also been breeding paddock in the paddock to help out some of his neighbours who've found it hard to find bulls suitable for the hard lantana country there.

"I sell them out of the paddock. They aren't stud bulls, just good bulls for this country."



Mr Clements has been buying heifers out of the ring at the Rocky All Stars sale for the last two years.

"The heifers available there are acclimatised to our country, which makes production a bit easier for us."

In addition to buying at the sale in 2020, the Clements were the top volume buyers at the 2021 sale, taking home nine females, to a top of $16,000, to average $7444.

"We have no complaints about their performance to date. The ones we bought in 2020 have dropped calves, which are doing really well."