Yearling steers returning to the paddock make 872c at Dalby

Numbers increased by 497 head to 3694 at Dalby.



Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 223 head from far Western Queensland, with the remainder from the usual supply area.



All the major export processors were in attendance along with the usual feed and trade buyers, plus a large line up of restockers.



Competition across most classes continued to improve, with light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaging 19c/kg better.



Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market improved in price by 23-26c/kg.



Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 16c/kg dearer.



All classes of yearling heifers were in demand, with strong support from restockers as well as feeder operators.



Heavy grown steers and bullocks improved in price by 4c to 7c/kg.



However all classes of cows sold to a much dearer trend with improvements of 20-27c/kg.



Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 872c with a large sample averaging 732c/kg.



Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 644c to 675c with the occasional sale to 732c/kg.



Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 634c with a fair sample averaging 593c/kg.



Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock or background made to 762c to average 680c/kg.



Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 595c to 611c with sales to 652c/kg.



Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 558c to average 513c/kg.



Heavy grown steers and bullocks averaged 456c and 459c respectively with sales to 469c/kg.



Medium weight 3 score cows to export processors averaged 376c and made to 383c/kg.



Good heavy weight cows made to 414c with a good selection averaging 403c/kg.



Heavy weight bulls made to 402c/kg.



Cows and calves made to $3250/unit.

