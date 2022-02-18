Cow and bull markets jump at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3774 cattle, consisting of 1206 prime cattle and 2568 store cattle.



The prime cattle consisted of 203 bullocks, 312 heifers, 630 cows and 61 bulls.



Store cattle consisted of 1296 steers, 1104 heifers and 79 cows and calves.



Cattle comprised of quality runs of finished cows and an isolated run of young bullocks selling to a strong buying panel, with cows receiving full attention from all processors and one exporter in attendance reflecting a considerate jump in the cow and bull market.



The majority of the cattle yarded were drawn from the Charters Towers Dalrymple area, with outside cattle coming from Richmond, Home Hill and surrounding areas.



Bullocks were quoted 15c dearer, heifers were 30c dearer, cows were 7c dearer and bulls were 15c dearer on the previous week's rates.



Prime quotes:

Steers and bullocks over 500kg topped at 498c to average 456c. Heifers over 440kg topped at 590c, averaging 472c. Cows under 400kg made 440c and averaged 368c, while cows over 400kg reached 430c, averaging 390c. Bulls over 450kg reached 414c to average 380c.

Bullocks topped at 465c/kg for 15 head sold on a/c Laroona Pastoral Co that weighed 553kg to return $2573 a head.



Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Hewitt Pastoral that sold for 540c/kg, weighing 404kg to return $2180/hd.



The top pen of cows were sold by Vincent Hill-Warner for 406.2c/kg, weighing 568kg to return $2305/hd.



Bulls sold on a/c Vincent Hill-Warner topped at 376.2c/kg and weighed 860kg, to return $3235/hd.



Store quotes:

Store cattle were presented in larger lines of steers selling to a competitive southern buying panel.



The store cattle also showed smaller local lots with every section receiving very solid competition as prices increased across the board.



Steers under 200kg reached 922c to average 838c, steers 200-320kg sold to 900c, averaging 750c, steers 320-400kg topped at 700c and averaged 572c and steers over 400kg sold to 600c to average 482c.



Mickeys under 450kg sold to 822c, averaging 629c.



Heifers under 200kg topped at 724c and averaged 682c, heifers 200-320kg sold to 732c, averaging 571c, and heifers over 320kg made 590c to average 506c.

A pen of 22 steers a/c Pajingo Pastoral made 922c/kg and weighed 134kg to return $1318/hd.



A pen of five steers a/c DC and MM Howard made 630c/kg and weighed 346kg to return $2180.



David Jackson and Sons presented 240 Brahman steers that made 757c/kg and weighed 258kg to return $1956.



A good pen of 16 heifers on a/c R Flute made 590c/kg weighed 364kg returning $2150/hd.



Five by five cows and calves sold on a/c BW and MI Landsberg, returned $3400/unit.

