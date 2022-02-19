Charters Towers Rodeo wins accolade

+4









Rodeo isn't just a sport in the bush. In regional areas throughout Queensland, and Australia, a pro-rodeo is an opportunity for athletes to compete as professionals, to fundraise for causes and to give locals a night of action and entertainment like no-other.

So, to see the 2021 Charters Towers Heart of the Goldfields Rodeo receive the Community Event for 2021 Award as part of the recent Charters Towers Regional Council's Australia Day Awards ceremony, was reward for the new committee's efforts - and recognition that the sport is starting to gain a greater following.

"We were surprised, knowing we were up against some worthy winners including the Disability Action Week event and other charity committee events," rodeo committee president Tate van Wel said.

"Our rodeo isn't just about the sport, it's about bringing the bush together - and we want to make that as easy, affordable and fun as it can be."

The recently-invigorated rodeo committee, elected to affiliate with the nation's peak body for rodeo, The Australian Professional Rodeo Association, recognising the association's ability to help them keep their event moving forward.

"The APRA competition is exciting, it's professional and we wanted to be a part of that," Tate said.

"Their network, from committees to stock contractors, and their administrative support, made it all easy."

With a view to networking, the Charters Towers committee worked hard to coordinate their calendar with other regional events, including the Taroom Rodeo - again to ensure the best experience for competitors and regional event attendees. And in 2022 they look forward to this continuing.

Charters Towers cowboy, current All Around Cowboy standings leader and past Australian Champion, Campbell Hodson, was recognised for his contribution to the region's sporting landscape, receiving the Sportsperson of the Year award.

"It certainly means a lot to me - to be recognised for something I take a lot of pride in, by my community is an honour," Campbell said.

"Rodeo as a sport is starting to be recognised, APRA are doing a great job at promoting the sport and getting the support needed to build it.

"To continue to have sponsor investment and support, the sport must continue to improve and develop."

Like many of his fellow competitors, Campbell is keen to see 2022 be a great year for competition and regional events.

"We've found our feet in what's a new world for events, the calendar is starting to look strong and the support available to our rodeo committees with the APRA is great," he said.

As a young father himself now, Campbell is committed to the growth of the sport and the committees who work so hard to deliver it.

"Pro-rodeo is a family and I'm proud to be a part of it - it's a great lifestyle for people of all ages," he said.

"The life-lessons, the joy on young cowboys and cowgirls faces can't be matched by anything else."

